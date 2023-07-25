Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 28-Aug. 4
Friday, July 28
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, July 30
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, Aug. 1
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.
• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m., Bird Rock Elementary School, 5371 La Jolla Hermosa Ave. Email info@birdrockcc.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
• Scripps Institution of Oceanography blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 8664 Kennel Way. Donors will receive a limited-edition Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy” T-shirt while supplies last. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Thursday, Aug. 3
• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.
• Scripps Research blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 3300 N. Torrey Pines Court. Donors will receive a “Guardians of the Galaxy” T-shirt while supplies last. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. lajollacpa.org
Friday, Aug. 4
• Dan McKinney Family YMCA blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot at 8355 Cliffridge Ave. Donors will receive a “Guardians of the Galaxy” T-shirt while supplies last. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.