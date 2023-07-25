Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 28-Aug. 4

Friday, July 28

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, July 30

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Aug. 1

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m., Bird Rock Elementary School, 5371 La Jolla Hermosa Ave. Email info@birdrockcc.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

• Scripps Institution of Oceanography blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 8664 Kennel Way. Donors will receive a limited-edition Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy” T-shirt while supplies last. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Thursday, Aug. 3

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

• Scripps Research blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 3300 N. Torrey Pines Court. Donors will receive a “Guardians of the Galaxy” T-shirt while supplies last. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. lajollacpa.org

Friday, Aug. 4

• Dan McKinney Family YMCA blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot at 8355 Cliffridge Ave. Donors will receive a “Guardians of the Galaxy” T-shirt while supplies last. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆