Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Music Society will present vocalist Lucy Yeghiazaryan and composer and bandleader Vanisha Gould on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a ballet workshop with City Ballet of San Diego at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at 7555 Draper Ave. A ballerina from City Ballet will read about ballet, share how dancers express themselves and teach some dance steps. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents “Cooking Round the World” beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, July 31 (“Harry Potter”) and Monday, Aug. 7 (“International Baking”), at 615 Prospect St. The five-day sessions for ages 6-12 cost $372 each. (858) 552-1658

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents “Saturday Morning Walkers” at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 5, beginning at the corner of Nautilus Street and Neptune Place. Free. lajollanewcomers.org

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center’s Fourth Friday Jazz Series features the Christopher Hollyday Trio performing “Un Poco Loco: Music of Bud Powell” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $25 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• Quint Gallery presents an exhibition by Thomas Glassford opening Saturday, July 29, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The show will run through Saturday, Sept. 9. Free. quintgallery.com

The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla continues its 2023 Concerts by the Sea series on Sunday, July 30, at Scripps Park. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

• The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla continues its 2023 Concerts by the Sea series at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The Springsteen Experience will perform. Free.

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Mixture” through July at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features works by gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an artist talk with Monique van Genderen at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Van Genderen will discuss her career, process, recent projects and 2020 mural “Paintings Are People Too” for Murals of La Jolla. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/genderen

• La Valencia Hotel continues its Poolside Movie Series at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Top Gun” (1986) will be screened. $40 per ticket. Food and drinks are available for purchase. bit.ly/LaValenciaMovies

• UC San Diego presents “Fred Armisen: Comedy For Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome” at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. $20-$70. amphitheater.ucsd.edu/event/fred-armisen

• The La Jolla Music Society presents Armenian American vocalist Lucy Yeghiazaryan and composer and bandleader Vanisha Gould at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in The JAI, 7600 Fay Ave. $73 and up. theconrad.org

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Alberto Mansur on Thursday, Aug. 3, in La Jolla. (Allan Fis)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Alberto Mansur at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Mansur will discuss and sign his new book, “Only the Dead Know Peace.” Free, or $26.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/mansur-2023

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur and His Knights at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. Arthur Hammons of La Jolla and his band will perform. Free.

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

Local music duo Blossom & Bloom will perform Saturday, Aug. 5, in La Jolla. (Provided by Jeff Bloom)

• Local music duo Blossom & Bloom will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Flower Pot Cafe and Bakery, 7530 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Free.

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Is It Thursday Yet?” through Sunday, Aug. 6, at the playhouse’s Forum Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The dance performance by choreographer Jenn Freeman explores her diagnosis with autism spectrum disorder in 2021 at age 33 and features live music from Holland Andrews. $25 and up. LaJollaPlayhouse.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the “Flicks on the Bricks” outdoor film series beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The four-week series, curated and presented by film critic and scholar Beth Accomando, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of Warner Bros. studio. Guests must be 21 or older. $20 for individual screenings for Athenaeum members, $25 for non-members; $72 for the series for Athenaeum members, $92 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/flicks

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

• The UC San Diego Library presents its 22nd annual “Paper Theater Exhibition” through Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Free. bit.ly/UCSDpapertheater2023

• The La Jolla Library Art Committee presents “Undersea Magic” through Labor Day weekend at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The photography show features the work of 18 photographers from the San Diego Underwater Photographic Society. Free.

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Nature Scene” through Monday, Oct. 2, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The works by various digital artists use artificial intelligence, generative algorithms, 3D scanning and more to depict the influence of technological evolution on the natural world. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents a screening of the movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru” beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, at 615 Prospect St. The event will include inflatable playgrounds, face painting and music. Free.

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “The Gala at MCASD” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature dinner and a visit from upcoming exhibition artist Kelly Akashi. An after-party will begin at 8 p.m. and feature dancing and art activations. $150 and up. mcasd.org/gala

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆