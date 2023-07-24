‘Start thinking small’: New La Jolla Town Council president encourages more community-first action

From left: Past La Jolla Town Council vice president Rick Dagon, new secretary Jana Farella, continuing treasurer Francie Moss, new technology officer Jeremy Duimstra, new Vice President Karen Roque, new President Treger Strasberg, past president Jerri Hunt and San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava attend the Town Council’s inaugural installation gala.

Amid celebratory social activities and fundraising efforts, the La Jolla Town Council officially inducted new trustees and a newly selected executive board at its inaugural installation gala July 20 at The Farmer & the Seahorse restaurant in Torrey Pines.

The sold-out event, which drew about 150 people and included a cocktail hour and buffet dinner and ended in dancing, began by honoring several Town Council trustees for their service before new trustees were sworn in by San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla.

From left: New Town Council trustees John Bauer, Mary Soriano, Stacy Thomas and Christina Torres stand with San Diego Councilman Joe LaCava. (Elisabeth Frausto)

John Bauer, Mary Soriano, Stacy Thomas and Christina Torres were sworn in. New trustees Dennis-Michael Broussard and Gary Whitehead did not attend the gala.

LaCava then installed the Town Council’s executive board: President Treger Strasberg, past president Jerri Hunt, Vice President Karen Roque, technology officer Jeremy Duimstra, secretary Jana Farella and treasurer Francie Moss.

“I’m very humbled, but more importantly, I am very excited for this opportunity,” Roque said. “I look forward to getting things accomplished through organization, efficiency and, most importantly, action.”

New Town Council President Treger Strasberg (left) and past president Jerri Hunt (Elisabeth Frausto)

Strasberg challenged those at the gala to “stop thinking so big and to start thinking small.” Every time she has made an impact on her own life or that of someone else, “they weren’t all these big, crazy moments,” she said. “They were small, they were personal.”

Being Town Council president “is the embodiment of that,” Strasberg said. “We need to think about our neighbors in our community and our family and our loved ones and the people … you encounter on a day-to-day basis. Those are the people that we need to help, that we need to listen to.”

LaCava and Hunt recognized the work of San Diego police Lt. Bryan Brecht, police Community Relations Officer Jessica Thrift and lifeguard Lt. Lonnie Stephens, to a standing ovation at the gala.

San Diego lifeguard Lt. Lonnie Stephens, police Community Relations Officer Jessica Thrift and police Lt. Bryan Brecht stand for applause. (Elisabeth Frausto)

“We owe you guys everything for the work you do every day keeping us all safe,” LaCava said.

The evening featured silent and live auctions for experiences such as performances at the Conrad Performing Arts Center and meals at various local restaurants, along with pieces of art from local artists, gift baskets from La Jolla merchants and more.

Money raised through the gala will be used for Town council expenses such as website maintenance, paperwork, administrative tasks and as-yet-unplanned community projects.

The total raised isn’t yet known, but Moss said she was “thrilled that this is such a successful evening. I’ll be more thrilled when we can start putting this money to good use in the community.”

The Town Council’s next regular meeting will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. To learn more, visit lajollatowncouncil.org. ◆