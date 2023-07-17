Windansea Surf Club’s Day at the Beach brings more than 100 surfers with disabilities to La Jolla Shores
The Windansea Surf Club presented its 22nd annual Day at the Beach on July 15 at La Jolla Shores, with dozens of volunteers turning out to help more than 100 participants — including people with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities — with surf lessons and bodyboarding.
Noah Homes, a nonprofit partner in the event that has been serving adults with disabilities such as Down syndrome and autism since 1983, recently formed its PERCH group to provide social interactions for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Special Olympics San Diego County also was a partner in the beach day.
On Aug. 19, the Windansea Surf Club will participate in the 35th annual Day at the Beach Kids Day for children of homeless families at the St. Vincent de Paul homeless shelter in San Diego. Learn more at windanseasurfclub.org.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
