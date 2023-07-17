Windansea Surf Club’s Day at the Beach brings more than 100 surfers with disabilities to La Jolla Shores

A Day at the Beach participant stands on his surfboard with encouragement from Windansea Surf Club volunteers. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

This Day at the Beach surfer was eager to stand on the board on her own and did it. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

A Windansea Surf Club volunteer excitedly greets a Day at the Beach surfer as he makes it to shore. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

On land, the Day at the Beach featured music, games and snacks from The Cottage in La Jolla. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

People with different ability levels practiced surfing in their own ways during the Day at the Beach at La Jolla Shores. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Day at the Beach participants head into and out of the surf at La Jolla Shores with the help of volunteers. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Windansea Surf Club volunteers help a Day at the Beach participant into the water. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Windansea Surf Club volunteers help participants with disabilities learn to surf as part of the 22nd annual Day at the Beach at La Jolla Shores. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The Windansea Surf Club presented its 22nd annual Day at the Beach on July 15 at La Jolla Shores, with dozens of volunteers turning out to help more than 100 participants — including people with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities — with surf lessons and bodyboarding.

Noah Homes, a nonprofit partner in the event that has been serving adults with disabilities such as Down syndrome and autism since 1983, recently formed its PERCH group to provide social interactions for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Special Olympics San Diego County also was a partner in the beach day.

On Aug. 19, the Windansea Surf Club will participate in the 35th annual Day at the Beach Kids Day for children of homeless families at the St. Vincent de Paul homeless shelter in San Diego. Learn more at windanseasurfclub.org.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆