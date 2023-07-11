Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 14-21

Friday, July 14

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Corey Polant from the nonprofit Promises2Kids will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, July 16

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, July 18

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer will speak about homelessness. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.

• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Thursday, July 20

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

• Enhance La Jolla meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. enhancelajolla.org

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆