La Jolla celebrates Independence Day with neighborhood bashes
Photo gallery and video
Skies may have been gray the morning of the Fourth of July, but spirits were bright as La Jolla residents took to the streets to celebrate Independence Day in their neighborhoods.
Bird Rock held its traditional Beaumont Avenue Fourth of July Parade, themed “Surfin’ USA” and organized by local development firm Murfey Co.
The Barber Tract neighborhood held its block party and walk around the neighborhood with abundant red, white and blue, children’s activities, music and more.
And on Nottingham Place, between Torrey Pines Road and La Jolla Scenic Drive North, nearly 150 neighbors gathered for a block party, a bike and scooter parade, a visit from firefighters from San Diego Fire Station 9 in La Jolla, crafts and more. New neighbors helped revive the event, a tradition that started decades ago but hadn’t been held in recent years, according to resident Catherine Ivey Lee.
Here is a video from the Barber Tract event:
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
