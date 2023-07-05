La Jolla celebrates Independence Day with neighborhood bashes

Home from college for the summer, Maya Wu, Ellie Lee and Sydney Wilensky celebrate the Fourth of July on Nottingham Place in La Jolla. (Catherine Ivey Lee)

Residents on Nottingham Place get a visit from firefighters from Station 9 in La Jolla. (Catherine Ivey Lee)

Abbie and Michael Bremer turn out for the Fourth on Nottingham Place. (Catherine Ivey Lee)

Devon Howe (left) and Tom and Lindsey Falk parade on the Fourth of July on Nottingham Place. (Catherine Ivey Lee)

Kids are off and riding in the Nottingham Place Fourth of July bike and scooter parade. (Catherine Ivey Lee)

Mitch Bainter, Rohan Wu and George McCann kick off the parade on Nottingham Place with some pomp. (Catherine Ivey Lee)

Children show their colors for the Fourth of July parade along Nottingham Place. (Catherine Ivey Lee)

Ron Jones, known as the “Voice of La Jolla,” emcees the Barber Tract’s Fourth of July block party. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Block party-goers look at photos from past Barber Tract Fourth of July events. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Children from the Barber Tract play musical chairs for prizes during the Fourth of July block party. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Larry Urrutia dons his red, white and blue for the Barber Tract block party on the Fourth of July. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Marchers walk in the Barber Tract neighborhood for the Fourth of July. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Participants proceed down Monte Vista Avenue as part of the Barber Tract neighborhood Independence Day walk around the block. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

A flag-festooned golf cart kicks off the Barber Tract neighborhood’s walk around the block on the Fourth of July. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Ian Harding and daughters Elliana (left) and Amelia get ready to watch the Fourth of July parade in Bird Rock. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Royal Entertainers kept the crowd in bubbles at the Bird Rock parade party. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Barbara Dameron, 97, who has lived in her La Jolla Hermosa Avenue home since 1957, greets onlookers on the Bird Rock parade route. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Members of the Windansea Surf Club roll and skate down Beaumont Avenue in Bird Rock’s July Fourth parade. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The Bird Rock Community Council float is a vehicle for patriotism on the Fourth. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Jenna and Curtis Williamson’s parade float bubbles over with Fourth of July spirit in Bird Rock. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Skies may have been gray the morning of the Fourth of July, but spirits were bright as La Jolla residents took to the streets to celebrate Independence Day in their neighborhoods.

Bird Rock held its traditional Beaumont Avenue Fourth of July Parade, themed “Surfin’ USA” and organized by local development firm Murfey Co.

The Barber Tract neighborhood held its block party and walk around the neighborhood with abundant red, white and blue, children’s activities, music and more.

And on Nottingham Place, between Torrey Pines Road and La Jolla Scenic Drive North, nearly 150 neighbors gathered for a block party, a bike and scooter parade, a visit from firefighters from San Diego Fire Station 9 in La Jolla, crafts and more. New neighbors helped revive the event, a tradition that started decades ago but hadn’t been held in recent years, according to resident Catherine Ivey Lee.

Here is a video from the Barber Tract event:

— La Jolla Light staff ◆