La Jolla celebrates Independence Day with neighborhood bashes

Bird Rock Parade 2023 (10).jpg
1/28
Jenna and Curtis Williamson’s parade float bubbles over with Fourth of July spirit in Bird Rock.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bird Rock Parade 2023 (7).JPG
2/28
“Captain America” and other Bird Rock parade entrants throw candy to eager spectators.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bird Rock Parade 2023 (2).JPG
3/28
In an annual tradition, Cub Scout Pack 4 leads the Bird Rock parade.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bird Rock Parade 2023 (8).JPG
4/28
The Bird Rock Community Council float is a vehicle for patriotism on the Fourth.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bird Rock Parade 2023 (4).jpg
5/28
Members of the Windansea Surf Club roll and skate down Beaumont Avenue in Bird Rock’s July Fourth parade.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bird Rock Parade 2023 (9).jpg
6/28
A Bird Rock parade floats asks, “Mai tais anyone?”   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bird Rock Parade 2023 (5).jpg
7/28
Barbara Dameron, 97, who has lived in her La Jolla Hermosa Avenue home since 1957, greets onlookers on the Bird Rock parade route.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
bird rock parade 2023 13
8/28
Royal Entertainers kept the crowd in bubbles at the Bird Rock parade party.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bird Rock Parade 2023 (3).jpg
9/28
Ian Harding and daughters Elliana (left) and Amelia get ready to watch the Fourth of July parade in Bird Rock.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bird Rock Parade 2023 (1).jpg
10/28
A canine surfing duo prepares for the Bird Rock parade.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bird Rock Parade 2023 (14).JPG
11/28
The Red Headed Strangers play after the Bird Rock parade.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bird Rock Parade 2023 (11).jpg
12/28
Julie and Ron Lukas are appropriately outfitted to watch Bird Rock’s July Fourth parade.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
barber-tract-fourth-july-parade-1.jpg
13/28
A flag-festooned golf cart kicks off the Barber Tract neighborhood’s walk around the block on the Fourth of July.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
barber-tract-fourth-july-parade-3.jpg
14/28
Participants proceed down Monte Vista Avenue as part of the Barber Tract neighborhood Independence Day walk around the block.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
barber-tract-fourth-july-parade-2.jpg
15/28
Marchers walk in the Barber Tract neighborhood for the Fourth of July.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
barber-tract-fourth-july-larry.jpg
16/28
Larry Urrutia dons his red, white and blue for the Barber Tract block party on the Fourth of July.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
barber-tract-fourth-july-kids.jpg
17/28
Children from the Barber Tract play musical chairs for prizes during the Fourth of July block party.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
barber-tract-fourth-july-photos.jpg
18/28
Block party-goers look at photos from past Barber Tract Fourth of July events.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
barber-tract-fourth-july-ron-jones.jpg
19/28
Ron Jones, known as the “Voice of La Jolla,” emcees the Barber Tract’s Fourth of July block party.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
IMG_50642.JPG
20/28
Children show their colors for the Fourth of July parade along Nottingham Place.  (Catherine Ivey Lee)
IMG_5122 2.JPG
21/28
Neighborhood residents gather on Nottingham Place to celebrate Independence Day.  (Catherine Ivey Lee)
IMG_5087.jpg
22/28
Mitch Bainter, Rohan Wu and George McCann kick off the parade on Nottingham Place with some pomp.  (Catherine Ivey Lee)
IMG_5059.jpg
23/28
Kids are off and riding in the Nottingham Place Fourth of July bike and scooter parade.  (Catherine Ivey Lee)
IMG_5078.JPG
24/28
Devon Howe (left) and Tom and Lindsey Falk parade on the Fourth of July on Nottingham Place.  (Catherine Ivey Lee)
IMG_5113.JPG
25/28
Abbie and Michael Bremer turn out for the Fourth on Nottingham Place.  (Catherine Ivey Lee)
IMG_5144.JPG
26/28
Residents on Nottingham Place get a visit from firefighters from Station 9 in La Jolla.  (Catherine Ivey Lee)
IMG_5785.JPEG
27/28
Deklen Howe explores the underside of a giant parachute on Nottingham Place.  (Neha Bahadur)
IMG_5777.JPEG
28/28
Home from college for the summer, Maya Wu, Ellie Lee and Sydney Wilensky celebrate the Fourth of July on Nottingham Place in La Jolla.  (Catherine Ivey Lee)

Photo gallery and video

Skies may have been gray the morning of the Fourth of July, but spirits were bright as La Jolla residents took to the streets to celebrate Independence Day in their neighborhoods.

The American flag appeared to wave as the drones moved.

Drones put on a show for Fourth of July in a first for La Jolla

Photo gallery and videos

Bird Rock held its traditional Beaumont Avenue Fourth of July Parade, themed “Surfin’ USA” and organized by local development firm Murfey Co.

The Barber Tract neighborhood held its block party and walk around the neighborhood with abundant red, white and blue, children’s activities, music and more.

And on Nottingham Place, between Torrey Pines Road and La Jolla Scenic Drive North, nearly 150 neighbors gathered for a block party, a bike and scooter parade, a visit from firefighters from San Diego Fire Station 9 in La Jolla, crafts and more. New neighbors helped revive the event, a tradition that started decades ago but hadn’t been held in recent years, according to resident Catherine Ivey Lee.

Here is a video from the Barber Tract event:

— La Jolla Light staff

