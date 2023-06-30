Summer programs hitting high gear at La Jolla Recreation Center

The La Jolla Community Recreation Center has begun its array of summer programming.

Summer programming is heating up at the La Jolla Recreation Center, with many activities underway and others gearing up to begin.

The Rec Center is very heavily used, San Diego Parks & Recreation Area Manager Rosalia Castruita said at the June 28 meeting of the La Jolla Community Recreation Group, the center’s advisory panel.

Of the three rec centers Castruita oversees, La Jolla has the busiest programming, she said.

She attributed that to the center’s director, Nicholas Volpe.

Here are many of the Rec Center’s summer offerings:

Cooking

• Mediterranean cuisine class for adults begins at 4 p.m. Monday, July 10. $50.

• Filipino cuisine class for adults begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 12. $50.

• “Cooking Round the World” begins at 9 a.m. Monday, July 31 (“Harry Potter”) and Monday, Aug. 7 (“International Baking”). The five-day sessions for ages 6-12 cost $372 each.

Sports

• Traditional Japanese karate classes will begin July 6 and Aug. 1 and run Tuesdays and Thursdays. There will be a beginner class at 4 p.m. for ages 6 and up and an intermediate/advanced class at 5 p.m. for ages 8 and up, both taught by Robert Yedidsion. $80.

• Tiny Tots Sports for ages 3-4 begin at 9 a.m. and Pee Wee Sports for ages 5-7 begin at 10 a.m. Saturdays, July 8 and Aug. 5. The weekly classes will teach the fundamentals of several sports. $50.

• Basketball training will begin Mondays, July 10 and Aug. 7. Ages 10 and under will play at 4 p.m.; 12 and under will play at 5 p.m. $213.

• A flag-football league will begin Tuesday, Aug. 1, at a time to be determined. The league will be split into ages 10 and under, 12 and under and 14 and under. $50.

Adult fitness

• Joy Harris offers “Nia with Joy” at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Email joy@niawithjoy.com.

• Ashtanga yoga is offered at 6 p.m. Thursdays. Free.

• Paul Wang offers tai chi at 10 a.m. Fridays. Free.

• Greg Russo offers personal and group fitness training sessions. Call (860) 559-5188.

Art

“World of Crafts” art class will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 13, for children ages 6-12. The weekly class will focus on different techniques and concepts. $30.

Special events and classes

• “Child & Babysitter Safety Class” will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, for ages 11-18. $58.

• “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will be screened outdoors beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, along with inflatable playgrounds, face painting and music. Free.

• “Parents Night Out” will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug 18, in which children ages 6-12 can be dropped off for dinner and activities. $20 per participant.

More events and classes are planned. To register or for more information, call (858) 552-1658.

The Recreation Center, at 615 Prospect St., is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Next meeting: The La Jolla Community Recreation Group next meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Rec Center. To learn more, call (858) 552-1658. ◆