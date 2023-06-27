Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 30-July 7
Friday, June 30
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Joe Sigurdson, co-founder of nonprofit mentoring network Boys 2 Men, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, July 2
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, July 4 — Independence Day
Thursday, July 6
• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m., Shepherd YMCA Firehouse, 7877 Herschel Ave. lajollacpa.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆
