San Diego Zoo supporters rendezvous for 40th annual gala

Jacqueline Haut Evans, Jeanne Larson and Ingrid Hibben hit the dance floor to the sounds of Wayne Foster Entertainment. (Vincent Andrunas)

Jeff and Claudia Johnson, Tom and Jane Fetter and Linda and Sly Dews (Vincent Andrunas)

Honorary event co-chairs Dulie and Dr. John Ahlering, Cami and Tom Rosso and Susan and Craig McClellan attend the 40th annual Rendezvous in the Zoo on June 17 at the San Diego Zoo. (Vincent Andrunas)

Flight attendants, ramp personnel and baggage handlers lead guests to the ballroom for dinner and entertainment at Rendezvous in the Zoo. (Vincent Andrunas)

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance presented the 40th annual Rendezvous in the Zoo, or RITZ, gala at the zoo in Balboa Park on June 17.

Proceeds from the air-travel-themed event, which took guests back to the “glitz and glamour of the 1950s and 1960s friendly skies,” benefited the Denny Sanford Elephant Valley at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆

