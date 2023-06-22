San Diego Zoo supporters rendezvous for 40th annual gala
Flight attendants, ramp personnel and baggage handlers lead guests to the ballroom for dinner and entertainment at Rendezvous in the Zoo. (Vincent Andrunas)
Honorary event co-chairs Dulie and Dr. John Ahlering, Cami and Tom Rosso and Susan and Craig McClellan attend the 40th annual Rendezvous in the Zoo on June 17 at the San Diego Zoo. (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob and Sandy Berman, Meredith and David Rish and Kyra Kronfeld (Vincent Andrunas)
David and Phyllis Snyder and Lisa and Glen Vieira (Vincent Andrunas)
San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Chief Conservation & Wildlife Health Officer Nadine Lamberski, SDZWA Chief Operating Officer Shawn Dixon, Kate Dixon, SDZWA President and Chief Executive Paul Baribault and Emilie Baribault (Vincent Andrunas)
Dane and Kristi Pieper and Joanne and Bruce Leidenberger (Vincent Andrunas)
Jacqueline Foster (center) performs with Wayne Foster Entertainment. (Vincent Andrunas)
Ralph and Effie Lundberg and Gitte and Theo Theodossi (Vincent Andrunas)
Margaret Moss, Paula Kincaid, Vickie Cottle, John Sedberry, Stephanie Petersen and Pam Fein (Vincent Andrunas)
Craig and Chris Andrews and Grace and David Cherashore (Vincent Andrunas)
A decorated table awaits diners at Rendezvous in the Zoo. (Vincent Andrunas)
Jay and Julie Sarno and Jeanne and Bill Larson (Vincent Andrunas)
Jeff and Claudia Johnson, Tom and Jane Fetter and Linda and Sly Dews (Vincent Andrunas)
John Reichel, J.J. Fetter, Julie Gildred Connolly and Michael Connolly (Vincent Andrunas)
Pilots navigate to the dinner and show. (Vincent Andrunas)
Don and Linda Swortwood, Michael and Liz Copley and Kevin Ahern (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter Cooper, Jeanne Jones, Ramin Pourteymour, Debbie Turner and Erik Matwijkow (Vincent Andrunas)
Jay Jeffcoat, Joyce Gattas, Dorie Stutz and Jeff Linney (Vincent Andrunas)
Debbie and Karolyn Dorsee and Robert and Stephanie Horsman (Vincent Andrunas)
Sherry Ahern, Dorian King, Alexi Perez and Una Davis (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. John and Dulie Ahlering, Cami Rosso, lead donor Dianne Bashor and Teagan Chastain join Jacqueline Foster onstage. (Vincent Andrunas)
Jacqueline Haut Evans, Jeanne Larson and Ingrid Hibben hit the dance floor to the sounds of Wayne Foster Entertainment. (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Jeffrey and Linda Gorwit, Barbara Kjos and John DePuy (Vincent Andrunas)
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance presented the 40th annual Rendezvous in the Zoo, or RITZ, gala at the zoo in Balboa Park on June 17.
Proceeds from the air-travel-themed event, which took guests back to the “glitz and glamour of the 1950s and 1960s friendly skies,” benefited the Denny Sanford Elephant Valley at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
