Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 23-30

Friday, June 23

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Summer Shoemaker, La Valencia Hotel general manager, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, June 25

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, June 26

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Wednesday, June 28

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 5 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Thursday, June 29

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

Friday, June 30

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Joe Sigurdson, co-founder of nonprofit mentoring network Boys 2 Men, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆