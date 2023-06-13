Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 16-23

Sunday, June 18 — Father’s Day

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, June 19 — Juneteenth

Tuesday, June 20

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Chuck Bieler, former San Diego Zoo director; Georgeanne Irvine of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance; and Kathi Diamant, author and San Diego State University professor, will speak. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.

• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Wednesday, June 21 — First day of summer

Thursday, June 22

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Club presidents will speak. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. All donors will receive a T-shirt while supplies last. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Friday, June 23

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Summer Shoemaker, La Valencia Hotel general manager, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

