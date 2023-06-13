Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 16-23
Sunday, June 18 — Father’s Day
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, June 19 — Juneteenth
Tuesday, June 20
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Chuck Bieler, former San Diego Zoo director; Georgeanne Irvine of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance; and Kathi Diamant, author and San Diego State University professor, will speak. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.
• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.
Wednesday, June 21 — First day of summer
Thursday, June 22
• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Club presidents will speak. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.
• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. All donors will receive a T-shirt while supplies last. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Friday, June 23
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Summer Shoemaker, La Valencia Hotel general manager, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.