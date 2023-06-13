Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Music Society will present the Aviara Trio on Wednesday, June 21.

Lectures & learning

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents ”Reading to Dogs” at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at 7555 Draper Ave. to kick off the 2023 Summer Reading Program with canine ambassadors from the San Diego Humane Society. Kids of all ages can read with a furry friend and sign up for the reading program. Free. sandiego.beanstack.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Shiva-Shakti and Kali Workshop with Dana” at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $144 ($122 before Tuesday, June 20). buddhiyogalj.com

Arts & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its Farrell Family Jazz Series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Vocalist Gretchen Parlato and guitarist-vocalist Lionel Loueke will perform. $40 for Athenaeum members; $45 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

• Shalom Strings presents a benefit concert with Ukrainian pianist Oleg Poliansky at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Poliansky will be joined onstage by violinist Attilla Sautov. A portion of the proceeds will aid an orphanage in Ensenada, Mexico. $30-$40. bit.ly/Poliansky

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era” through Sunday, June 18, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibition of works by new faculty is the first in the reopened gallery, which had been closed for three years of renovations. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Brett Crozier at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Crozier will discuss and sign his new book, “Surf When You Can: Lessons in Life, Loyalty and Leadership From a Maverick Navy Captain.” Free, or $28 for a book copy and reserved seat. warwicks.com/event/crozier-2023

• The La Jolla Music Society presents the Aviara Trio at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, in the Wu Tsai QRT.yrd, 7600 Fay Ave. The event will begin with a lecture presented by the Salk Institute for Biological Studies on the effect of music on the aging brain. Free. Registration is required to attend the lecture. TheConrad.org

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an art demonstration with Beverly Brock at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. An exhibition of artwork will run through July. Free.

• Grammy Award-winning banjo player and La Jolla High School alumna Alison Brown will perform with her band at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in the Guggenheim Theatre at UC San Diego’s Park & Market, 1100 Market St., downtown San Diego. $25-$35. (858) 534-1010. parkandmarket.ucsd.edu/events

Flutist Lori Bell will perform at the La Jolla Community Center on Friday, June 23. (La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents its Fourth Friday Jazz Series with Lori Bell and Tamir Hendelman at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $25 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Three Women Composers” for its season finale at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program for strings and piano will feature pieces written by Fanny Mendelssohn, Amanda Maier and Dora Pejacevic performed by cellist Allan Hon and pianists Gallia Kastner and Chi-Jo Lee. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Love All” through Sunday, July 2, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is based on the rise of tennis icon and gender equity pioneer Billie Jean King . $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/love-all

• The Library at UC San Diego presents “The New Religion” through Sunday, July 2, at Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit by photographer and La Jollan Eric Blau features a series of polylith photographs created over a 12-year period to depict a fictitious religion. Free. bit.ly/BlauUCSD

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Wendell Kling: A Coruscating Sanctuary” and the San Diego State University Art Council through Saturday, July 8, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Exhibits feature works by Kling and graduate and upper-division undergraduate students of the School of Art and Design at SDSU. Free. ljathenaeum.org

Quint Gallery presents “Monique van Genderen: Paintings” through Saturday, July 15, in La Jolla. (Quint Gallery)

• Quint Gallery presents “Monique van Genderen: Paintings” through Saturday, July 15, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. quintgallery.com

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

Opera Neo will present its “Aria Gala” on Sunday, June 18, in La Jolla. (Opera Neo)

• Opera Neo presents its “Aria Gala” at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event will include a performance followed by a reception with hors d’oeuvres, wine and dessert with the artists. $47 and up. operaneo.com

• The nonprofit Alliance for African Assistance will hold its annual World Refugee Day fundraiser breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. The event will include entertainment from Vessel of Mercy Group; cultural performances from Uganda, Burma and Iraq; refugee speakers; a silent auction and more. $40 and up. alliance-for-africa.org

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents a bocce session at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in La Jolla. Club membership is open to anyone who moved to La Jolla in the past three years or those whose living conditions have recently changed. Free. Email dickobetz@gmail.com.

