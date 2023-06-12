St. Germaine Children’s Charity awards $135,000 in grants to 12 groups

Kathryn Stevens (2023 Silver Tea chairwoman), departing St. Germaine Children’s Charity President Katie Christensen, incoming President Janice Farnow, event chairwoman Coco Bancroft and St. Germaine Vice President of Philanthropy Andrea Anderson attend the charity’s June luncheon. (Vincent Andrunas)

St. Germaine Children’s Charity presented $135,000 in grant awards among 12 area organizations during its yearly June luncheon at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla.

The La Jolla-based nonprofit raises funds to support child-abuse prevention and services agencies through its grants and presents the awards at the June lunch, which this year was held June 6.

The 12 agencies receiving grants are:

• Angel Faces

• Angels Foster Families

• Armed Services YMCA

• Children’s Legal Services

• Episcopal Community Services

• Home Base Ranch

• Home Start

• Monarch School Project

• Promises2Kids

• Solutions for Change

• Voices for Children

• Women’s Resource Center

St. Germaine’s signature annual fundraising event, the Silver Tea, will be held in La Jolla in December.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆