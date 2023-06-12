Advertisement
St. Germaine Children’s Charity awards $135,000 in grants to 12 groups

Kathryn Stevens (2023 Silver Tea chairwoman), departing St. Germaine Children’s Charity President Katie Christensen, incoming President Janice Farnow, event chairwoman Coco Bancroft and St. Germaine Vice President of Philanthropy Andrea Anderson attend the charity’s June luncheon.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michelle Serafini, Lauren Gable, Lisa Rhoads, Robin Gilmore and Barbara Giammona  (Vincent Andrunas)
Pauline and Dan Condrick, Brianne Garcia and Bridget Young  (Vincent Andrunas)
Elaine Murphy, Kathryn Munoz, Denisia Chatfield, Wendy Waddell and Cari Massaad  (Vincent Andrunas)
Arthur Hammons, Virginia Foster, Carol Karlovich and Rick Wildman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jessica Monrose, Gigi Cramer and Antony and Joy Christensen  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lani Barnes, Barbara Finn-Presley, Annie Malcolm and Emily Fauber  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sally Irwin, Lesia Cartelli, Wendy Neri and Julie Brazier  (Vincent Andrunas)
Taylor Won, Cathy Abarca, Mariko Uyeda, Sarah Bruno and Wendy Waddell  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rebecca Rader, Christina Piranio, Timothy Whipple, Elizabeth Fitzsimons and Stefanie Bedingfield  (Vincent Andrunas)
Leslie Gladstone, Laura Wheeler, Joyce Dostart and Jeanette Wright  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jocelyn Mahittipongse, Patti Gethin, Patrick Gilmore and Nique Waluk  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gail Dill, Place Tegland, Carol Rumsey and Nancy Pfleg  (Vincent Andrunas)
Karen Thygesen Luscomb, Amanda Vincent, Sue Kalish, Sheila Scaramella and Suzanne Merical  (Vincent Andrunas)

St. Germaine Children’s Charity presented $135,000 in grant awards among 12 area organizations during its yearly June luncheon at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla.

The La Jolla-based nonprofit raises funds to support child-abuse prevention and services agencies through its grants and presents the awards at the June lunch, which this year was held June 6.

The 12 agencies receiving grants are:

• Angel Faces

• Angels Foster Families

• Armed Services YMCA

• Children’s Legal Services

• Episcopal Community Services

• Home Base Ranch

• Home Start

• Monarch School Project

• Promises2Kids

• Solutions for Change

• Voices for Children

• Women’s Resource Center

St. Germaine’s signature annual fundraising event, the Silver Tea, will be held in La Jolla in December.

— La Jolla Light staff

