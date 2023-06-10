Jewish Community Center rocks and dines at patron party
Spencer Lynch, the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s director of sports, fitness and aquatics; Betzy Lynch, JCC chief executive; and event co-chairs Bryan and Sheava Wax and Amy and Adam Jacobs attend JCC’s patron party June 4. (Vincent Andrunas)
Chris Kelly, Sarah Stieber, Jenn Anderson and Mike de Jung (Vincent Andrunas)
Phyllis Parks, Jerri-Ann and Gary Jacobs, Joan and Irwin Jacobs and Paul Jacobs (Vincent Andrunas)
Auction items and story portraits are displayed at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s patron party. (Vincent Andrunas)
Guests visit the popular pineapple margarita ice luge. (Vincent Andrunas)
Harvey and Sheryl White, Helene and Allan Ziman, Lindy Mamer and Maria Chan (Vincent Andrunas)
Jon Hinkin, Vicki Granowitz, Gina Lew, Jeff Platt and Wendy Gillespie (Vincent Andrunas)
Erin Scheriff, Kate Arnell and Erika Rosa (Vincent Andrunas)
Bruno Mars tribute band 24K Magic takes the stage at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay. (Vincent Andrunas)
Rick and Kim Chesbrough, Liz Nederlander-Coden and Dr. Daniel Coden (Vincent Andrunas)
Margo Engelstein, Madison Ragozin, Sarah Simkin and Leslie Schotz (Vincent Andrunas)
Amanda Erickson, Melanie Langford, Lucia Millett and Chelsea Delsen (Vincent Andrunas)
Jessica Perlman, Samantha Juster, Sara Cohen, Brittany Lederman and Stella Zyman (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Monica Perlman, Lisa Levine, Mary Nierman, Melissa Bartell and Silvana Michan (Vincent Andrunas)
Fred Schenk, Linda Bennett, Shlomo Caspi and Susie and Eli Meltzer (Vincent Andrunas)
The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla presented its 2023 patron party called “Rock and Dine Under the Stars” on June 4 at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay on Shelter Island.
The event, featuring cocktails, dinner and Bruno Mars tribute band 24K Magic, was a benefit for the Jewish Community Center’s programs and services.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
