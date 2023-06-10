Jewish Community Center rocks and dines at patron party

Bruno Mars tribute band 24K Magic takes the stage at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay. (Vincent Andrunas)

Harvey and Sheryl White, Helene and Allan Ziman, Lindy Mamer and Maria Chan (Vincent Andrunas)

Auction items and story portraits are displayed at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s patron party. (Vincent Andrunas)

Phyllis Parks, Jerri-Ann and Gary Jacobs, Joan and Irwin Jacobs and Paul Jacobs (Vincent Andrunas)

Spencer Lynch, the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s director of sports, fitness and aquatics; Betzy Lynch, JCC chief executive; and event co-chairs Bryan and Sheava Wax and Amy and Adam Jacobs attend JCC’s patron party June 4. (Vincent Andrunas)

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla presented its 2023 patron party called “Rock and Dine Under the Stars” on June 4 at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay on Shelter Island.

The event, featuring cocktails, dinner and Bruno Mars tribute band 24K Magic, was a benefit for the Jewish Community Center’s programs and services.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆