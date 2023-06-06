Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 9-16

Friday, June 9

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Elizabeth Lou, founder of the Nile Sisters Development Initiative, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, June 11

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, June 12

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, June 13

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Ron Kim, head of The Bishop’s School, will speak. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, June 14 — Flag Day

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.

Thursday, June 15

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. “Comic Con Was a Blast!” panelists Dr. Stanley Rodriguez and Johnny Bear Contreras will speak. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Brooke Tafreshi will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

