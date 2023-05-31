San Diego County Fair returns with the theme ‘Get Out There’

The San Diego County Fair will return Wednesday, June 7, and run through the Fourth of July at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The San Diego County Fair returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 7, with the theme “Get Out There,” along with new acts — including a 200-drone show during opening week — and returning favorites.

The fair will run through Tuesday, July 4. Here are some of the highlights:

Entertainment

The Hilltop High School Emerald Effect Band and Color Guard will play the national anthem and lead a parade to commemorate the fair’s opening day beginning at 10:45 a.m.

The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show will make its debut at the fair, with sawing, ax throwing, log rolling and other feats of strength and skill.

Returning acts include the Flying Royals Spectacular, a trapeze performance that will run every 10 to 15 minutes starting at 1:30 p.m. each day. And the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs are back for another season of six races per day.

For the daily entertainment schedule, visit sdfair.com/events.

Concerts

Train will help open the San Diego County Fair with a concert on Wednesday, June 7. (Jeff Hahne / Getty Images)

Highlights include pop-rock band Train performing on the Grandstand Stage at 7:30 p.m. opening day. Tickets are $40-$95 and include admission to the fair.

R&B legends Boyz II Men will take the Grandstand Stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, with tickets starting at $35 (also including fair admission).

Nelly will be among the performers during the San Diego County Fair, appearing at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. (Lauren Wilson)

Other musical acts throughout the fair include Alabama, Grupo Bronco, Los Tigres del Norte, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stephen Marley, Nelly and Switchfoot.

In addition, comedian Kevin Hart will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9.

For the entire concert schedule, visit sdfair.com/events/concerts.

Food

From a peanut butter and jelly fried chicken sandwich from Dee’s Fried Chicken to a 1-pound block of fried mozzarella from Cheesy Chef, the fair’s food vendors will offer their latest creations as well as classic fair favorites.

Wicked Kitchen in Plaza de Mexico will have several plant-based options, including a jalapeño gouda burger and desserts.

Beverages

The Wine Festival on Saturday, June 17, will showcase award-winning offerings from the wineries participating in the Toast of the Coast Competition.

That will be followed on Saturday, July 1, by an International Beer Festival where guests can sample some of the most renowned brews from around the world.

For the first time, the fair will host a speakeasy called The Secret Stache at “an undisclosed location” by the arena.

Finale

A Fourth of July fireworks show will conclude the fair, beginning at 9 p.m. Seating is $20-$25.

Days and hours

The fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays, except for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 3-4.

Tickets

Adult tickets for ages 13-61 are $15 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, as well as Monday, July 3. Prices are $20 for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and the Fourth of July.

For guests 62 and older, tickets are $12 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and July 3. Prices are $17 on Fridays through Sundays and the Fourth of July.

Admission for children ages 6-12 is free on Fridays, $12 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and $17 on weekends and July 4. Children 5 and younger are admitted free every day.

For tickets, visit sdfair.com/p/tickets.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆