La Jolla ceremony marks Memorial Day on Mount Soledad

A spectator keeps herself warm in patriotic colors at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial on Memorial Day. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Military members commemorate Memorial Day beneath the cross at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla on May 29. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria speaks during the Memorial Day ceremony May 29 in La Jolla. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Karolyn Dorsee waves a flag for Memorial Day at La Jolla’s Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell gives the keynote speech during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla hosts a Memorial Day ceremony May 29. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Elijah Kozak and Kathy Coder, great-nephew and great-niece of Navy Aviation Radioman 3rd Class Walter Mintus, are recognized during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Kathy Coder, great-niece of late Navy Aviation Radioman 3rd Class Walter Mintus, holds a mock-up of a plaque in his honor during a Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Mount Soledad Memorial Association’s annual Memorial Day ceremony in La Jolla drew a crowd estimated at up to 1,400 people to honor fallen members of the military.

The May 29 commemoration at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial included the unveiling of a plaque honoring Walter “Uncle Bert” Mintus, a Navy aviation radioman whose plane was shot down over the western Pacific in 1944 during World War II.

Mintus’ remains were discovered by nonprofit organization Project Recover in 2016.

Navy Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander of Naval Air Forces, gave the keynote address at the ceremony.

