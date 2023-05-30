Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 2-9

Friday, June 2

• Dan McKinney Family YMCA blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot at 8355 Cliffridge Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. The Cottage restaurant will give donors a $25 gift card that becomes valid the day after the drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Sunday, June 4

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, June 5

• American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

Tuesday, June 6

• UC San Diego blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Library Walk, 9500 Gilman Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Torrey Pines Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Drive North. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Scholarship winners will be announced. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m., Bird Rock Elementary School, 5371 La Jolla Hermosa Ave. Email info@birdrockcc.org.

Thursday, June 8

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Brenda Fake of Friends of Coast Walk Trail will speak. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. online and at La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org

Friday, June 9

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Elizabeth Lou, founder of the Nile Sisters Development Initiative, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆