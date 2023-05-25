Advertisement
VAPA Foundation goes ‘Beyond Brilliance’ in La Jolla to benefit student arts

The University City High School marching band performs in the Baker-Baum Concert Hall during the VAPA Foundation’s “Beyond Brilliance Bash” on May 20 in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Event co-chairwomen Phyllis Epstein and Doreen Schonbrun, San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Lamont Jackson, Bell Middle School Principal Precious J. Hubbard and VAPA Foundation board member Russ Sperling attend the “Beyond Brilliance Bash.”  (Vincent Andrunas)
Clinton Walters, Vince Heald, VAPA Foundation board President Jonathan Bailey and Jonathan Glus  (Vincent Andrunas)
Anne Fennell, Carolyn and Mark Baza and Tricia Williams  (Vincent Andrunas)
Drs. Johan and Sevil Brahme, Stuart and Joanne Young, Dominika Swistun and Dr. Luke Swistun  (Vincent Andrunas)
The Bell Middle School mariachi band performs as part of the “Beyond Brilliance Bash” at La Jolla’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Joanne White, Judy White, Holly de la Vega and Tom Noel  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kevin Wier, Robyn Spencer, Tonya Mantooth and Triton Klugh  (Vincent Andrunas)
Miriam Alpern, Julie Bronstein and Dayna and Todd Hoff  (Vincent Andrunas)
A student ensemble plays during a reception for the “Beyond Brilliance Bash.”  (Vincent Andrunas)
Daniel de la Vega Jr., Mary and Rick Cunningham and Danielle and Brian Miller  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ruben Gomez, Shayla James and Bridget Cavaiola Stone  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Jeff and Carol Chang, Lynda Kerr, Kasia Brzezicka and Jacopo Annese  (Vincent Andrunas)
Melinda Cooper, Christina and Jeff Bertrand, Linda Spuck and Rachael Orose  (Vincent Andrunas)
Carly Topazio, Elizabeth Sittro, Magda O’Neill and Raul Salamanca  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bruce Abrams, Danell Scarborough, Nicole Murray Ramirez, Stephanie Swift and Jon Segal  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rick Wildman, Cassandra Wong, Ethan Richter and Sally and Howard Oxley  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michael Kozma, Olivia Hackworth, Max Allen and Matthew Quitoriano  (Vincent Andrunas)

The VAPA Foundation, which promotes the quality of and access to arts education in the San Diego Unified School District, presented its fourth annual “Beyond Brilliance Bash” on May 20 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

The event included performances by SDUSD students.

The bash, co-chaired by Doreen Schonbrun and Phyllis Epstein, honored The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation for providing support services and new musical instruments to underfunded music programs nationwide. The evening also honored SDUSD Superintendent Lamont Jackson for his support of the VAPA (Visual and Performing Arts) Foundation.

— La Jolla Light staff

