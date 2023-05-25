VAPA Foundation goes ‘Beyond Brilliance’ in La Jolla to benefit student arts
The VAPA Foundation, which promotes the quality of and access to arts education in the San Diego Unified School District, presented its fourth annual “Beyond Brilliance Bash” on May 20 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.
The event included performances by SDUSD students.
The bash, co-chaired by Doreen Schonbrun and Phyllis Epstein, honored The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation for providing support services and new musical instruments to underfunded music programs nationwide. The evening also honored SDUSD Superintendent Lamont Jackson for his support of the VAPA (Visual and Performing Arts) Foundation.
