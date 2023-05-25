VAPA Foundation goes ‘Beyond Brilliance’ in La Jolla to benefit student arts

The Bell Middle School mariachi band performs as part of the “Beyond Brilliance Bash” at La Jolla’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. (Vincent Andrunas)

The University City High School marching band performs in the Baker-Baum Concert Hall during the VAPA Foundation’s “Beyond Brilliance Bash” on May 20 in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)

The VAPA Foundation, which promotes the quality of and access to arts education in the San Diego Unified School District, presented its fourth annual “Beyond Brilliance Bash” on May 20 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

The event included performances by SDUSD students.

The bash, co-chaired by Doreen Schonbrun and Phyllis Epstein, honored The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation for providing support services and new musical instruments to underfunded music programs nationwide. The evening also honored SDUSD Superintendent Lamont Jackson for his support of the VAPA (Visual and Performing Arts) Foundation.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆