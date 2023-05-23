Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, May 26-June 2

Friday, May 26

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Sharon Wampler of the Association for the City of La Jolla will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, May 28

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, May 29 — Memorial Day

Thursday, June 1

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. William Gerwick, a professor at the UC San Diego Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, will speak. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

• Dan McKinney Family YMCA blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot at 8355 Cliffridge Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Phyllis Pfeiffer, president and general manager of the La Jolla Light, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. at a location to be determined. lajollacpa.org

Friday, June 2

• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. The Cottage will give donors a $25 gift card that becomes valid the day after the drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆