WinterFest Gala presents a springtime soiree to benefit La Jolla Music Society

La Jolla Music Society board Chairman Peter Wagener, Sue Wagener, LJMS Artistic Director Leah Rosenthal, SummerFest Music Director Inon Barnatan, gala chairwoman Lehn Goetz, Richard Goetz and LJMS President and Chief Executive Todd Schultz attend the Music Society’s WinterFest Gala on May 19 in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jeff Muller, Sandy Redman and Valerie and Harry Cooper  (Vincent Andrunas)
Monica Fimbres, Soraya Baloyan, Ramin Pourteymour and Dawn Petrick  (Vincent Andrunas)
Carol Young, June Chocheles, Tom Jones, Mary Ann Beyster and Thomas Thomas  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob and Sheryl Scarano and Ann and Bob Dynes  (Vincent Andrunas)
Guests take in the dessert buffet at the WinterFest Gala on May 19.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jeff Von Behren, Alison Alpert, Judy Adler and Julie and Bert Cornelison  (Vincent Andrunas)
Warren Green, Kristin Alpert and Shelby and Courtland Palmer  (Vincent Andrunas)
Martha and Edward Dennis, Jeanne Jones and Debbie Turner  (Vincent Andrunas)
Erik Matwijkow, Katherine and Dane Chapin, Susan and Bill Hoehn and Peter Cooper  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kathleen Roche-Tansey and David Tansey, Molly Grieco, Bonnie Wright, Camille McPherson and Allison Boles  (Vincent Andrunas)
Debbe Deverill, Diana Lombrozo, Esther Nahama and Sylvia Ré  (Vincent Andrunas)
Taylor Craft, Margaret Selby, Dwight Rhoden and Larissa Gerszke  (Vincent Andrunas)
Carrie and Rachel Greenstein, Tom Son and Eunmi Lee  (Vincent Andrunas)
John and Sue Major and Angel and Fred Kleinbub  (Vincent Andrunas)
Wainwright and Debby Fishburn and Marina and Rafael Pastor  (Vincent Andrunas)

The La Jolla Music Society presented its WinterFest Gala on May 19 with a performance by New York-based Complexions Contemporary Ballet with works influenced by music ranging from Bach to David Bowie.

The event at La Jolla’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center also featured a champagne and caviar reception, dinner and a live auction, benefiting the Music Society’s educational programs in music and dance. ◆

