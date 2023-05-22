La Jolla Historical Society parties poolside to kick off sold-out Secret Garden Tour weekend
Photo gallery
The La Jolla Historical Society kicked off its Secret Garden Tour weekend with a party May 19 at a home in La Jolla’s Muirlands neighborhood.
The intimate gathering included hors d’oeuvres, wine and music from the Gand Band, featuring La Jolla residents and historic-home owners Joan and Gary Gand.
The Secret Garden Tour the next day offered two options: a self-guided tour of six gardens that could be viewed in any order, and a Platinum Tour that included a seventh garden plus transportation with a docent and lunch.
For the first time, both options sold out this year.
Learn more about La Jolla Historical Society events at lajollahistory.org.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
