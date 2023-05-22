La Jolla Historical Society parties poolside to kick off sold-out Secret Garden Tour weekend

La Jolla Historical Society supporters gather at the Secret Garden Party on May 19. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The Gand Band, featuring historic-home owners Joan and Gary Gand, plays ‘60s hits at the La Jolla Historical Society’s Secret Garden Party on May 19. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The La Jolla Historical Society kicked off its Secret Garden Tour weekend with a party May 19 at a home in La Jolla’s Muirlands neighborhood.

The intimate gathering included hors d’oeuvres, wine and music from the Gand Band, featuring La Jolla residents and historic-home owners Joan and Gary Gand.

The Secret Garden Tour the next day offered two options: a self-guided tour of six gardens that could be viewed in any order, and a Platinum Tour that included a seventh garden plus transportation with a docent and lunch.

For the first time, both options sold out this year.

Learn more about La Jolla Historical Society events at lajollahistory.org.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆