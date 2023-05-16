Advertisement
Second La Jolla Mutt Strut raises funds for furry friends

Mutt Strut (7).jpeg
1/8
While some dogs strutted, others strolled on May 13 in La Jolla.   (Provided by La Jolla Loves Pets Foundation)
Mutt Strut (3).jpeg
2/8
Balloons and signs mark the way for the second La Jolla Mutt Strut on May 13.  (Provided by La Jolla Loves Pets Foundation)
Mutt Strut (2).jpg
3/8
Lauren Kossy gives a smooch to a pooch.  (Provided by La Jolla Loves Pets Foundation)
Mutt Strut (1).jpg
4/8
“Dude Vader,” aka La Jolla’s Chris Canole, works the Mutt Strut kissing booth.  (Provided by La Jolla Loves Pets Foundation)
Mutt Strut (6).jpeg
5/8
And the winner is ... this cool canine.  (Provided by La Jolla Loves Pets Foundation)
Mutt Strut (9).jpeg
6/8
Jane Wharton and Nola Gubernator meet the San Diego Gulls mascot, Gulliver.  (Provided by La Jolla Loves Pets Foundation)
Mutt Strut (4).jpeg
7/8
“Dude Vader” struts among the mutts in La Jolla.  (Provided by La Jolla Loves Pets Foundation)
Mutt Strut (10).jpeg
8/8
Nikkiah Wong and Selena Cochran celebrate their Mutt Strut success.   (Provided by La Jolla Loves Pets Foundation)

The La Jolla Loves Pets Foundation presented its second annual La Jolla Mutt Strut on May 13, with more than 150 dogs and their owners gathered at the La Jolla Recreation Center for a 2K dog walk to raise funds for homeless pets.

The 1¼-mile walk looped from Prospect Street to Coast Boulevard, with a kissing booth stationed midway for photos. All dogs that completed the walk got a ribbon reading “I walked La Jolla Mutt Strut 2023 to support homeless pets.”

The foundation then held an after-party at the Rec Center featuring the San Diego Gulls mascot, Gulliver, along with games and prizes for children. More than 20 vendors offered samples, prizes and discounts on products and services.

The event included three rescue organizations with more than 20 dogs available for adoption. As of May 15, five adoptions had been confirmed, and the total will be announced on the foundation’s social media accounts later this week.

During Mutt Strut’s contests, pups competed for the titles of Best Kisser, Best Jumper, Best Hair and more. The top finishers took home engraved gold, silver and bronze medals.

La Jolla Loves Pets said it raised nearly $12,000 during this year’s Mutt Strut, and the board will meet soon to issue grants to area pet rescue organizations.

For more information, visit lajollalovespets.org.

— La Jolla Light staff

