Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, May 19-26

Sunday, May 21

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church blood drive, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sun House Hall, 7715 Draper Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, May 22

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, May 23

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Christopher Neils of the USS Midway Museum will speak. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.

Wednesday, May 24

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 5 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658

Thursday, May 25

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. William Gerwick, a UC San Diego professor of pharmacy, will speak. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

Friday, May 26

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Sharon Wampler of the Association for the City of La Jolla will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆