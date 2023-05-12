La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club to host Fourth of July drone show

A drone show illuminates the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in October. Drones will be the stars of a Fourth of July show in La Jolla Shores this year.

La Jolla Shores will get a drone show on the Fourth of July, hosted and planned by the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

The show will start around 8:45 or 9 p.m. and will be visible from the private beach club, La Jolla Shores Hotel and Kellogg Park.

“The past couple of years we’ve been without a fireworks show on the Fourth of July,” Beach & Tennis Club President Bill Kellogg said at the May 10 meeting of the La Jolla Shores Association.

“The beach club has decided to step up and try to provide a drone show, he said.

About 100 drones will be staged on club property, launched from one of its tennis courts at the end of Avenida de la Playa.

The 15-minute show, run by an experienced company, will feature simulated fireworks and other patriotic imagery, Kellogg said.

“It’s supposed to be basically noise-free and should have no adverse effects at all to the community,” he said. “I’m very happy to be able to try to do that.”

There will be no accompanying music, he said, as “I don’t see how we can transmit music over that great distance.”

The item, presented as information-only, drew comments of support from LJSA members.

“These drones are very safe,” said board member Mike McCormack, who has attended drone shows elsewhere. “It’s really an interesting thing.”

“If this is successful and people like it, we may be able to enhance it in the future,” Kellogg said.

The Fourth of July fireworks show — once a long-running tradition at La Jolla Cove — has not been held since 2017. Conventional fireworks are not allowed at nearby Scripps Park — the site of past shows — due to the seasonal closure of Point La Jolla that was implemented in 2022 and is in effect from May through October. The city of San Diego plans to extend that closure to year-round.

The fireworks display was not held in 2021 for lack of a needed permit, or in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was canceled the previous two years due to lack of funding.

Other LJSA news

Members of the La Jolla Shores Association meet May 10 online. (Screenshot by Elisabeth Frausto)

Roadwork updates:

• The repaving of La Jolla Parkway continues from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

The work, which involves grinding down three inches of road and replacing it with three inches of fiber-reinforced asphalt overlay, is expected to be finished by Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re very, very happy that’s progressing,” said Steve Hadley, representing the office of San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla.

• Separate from the parkway repaving, work also is continuing in The Village to add slurry seal to several streets.

Crews will return Monday through Wednesday, May 15-17, to add a second layer of the pavement preservation method “and hopefully after that they can get out and do the striping as quickly as possible,” Hadley said.

• A project to regrade the road on Hillside Drive at the intersection of Torrey Pines Road to prevent large trucks from becoming stuck on the Hillside incline is “taking quite awhile,” Hadley said, as crews are “shoveling by hand, almost like an archaeological site.”

Hillside at Torrey Pines is closed, and traffic from Torrey Pines to Hillside is being diverted one block west onto Amalfi Street.

An end date for the regrading is unclear.

Public safety updates:

• On Saturday, May 13, seven officers will be added to the San Diego Police Department’s daytime beach teams in the Northern Division, which includes La Jolla. “You will see an extra presence out there,” according to Lt. Bryan Brecht.

• Beginning Saturday, May 27, officers will begin working 12-hour shifts for Memorial Day weekend throughout San Diego, Brecht said, with extra officers patrolling the bay and beaches.

The Northern Division will set up a command post at La Jolla’s Marine Street Beach, Brecht said.

New board member: LJSA board member Chuck Merriman resigned as he leaves La Jolla for the Midwest. The association appointed Cindy Goodman, past president of the Rotary Club of La Jolla, in his place. ◆