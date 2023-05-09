Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, May 12-19
Friday, May 12
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. A presentation about Hope of America will occur after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, May 14 — Mother’s Day
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, May 16
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Janie Emerson, president of the La Jolla Shores Association, will speak. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.
• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.
Wednesday, May 17
• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
Thursday, May 18
• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Anna Rodriguez of Generation Hope will speak. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.