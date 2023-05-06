‘Sip to See’ fundraiser in La Jolla envisions cures for genetic sight impairments
1/21
Event co-chairwomen Kristi Pieper and Ginger Levy gather with honoree Linda Blankenship and Vision of Children Foundation co-founder Vivian Hardage at the “Sip to See, Springtime Tea” fundraiser at the La Jolla Country Club on May 3. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/21
Susan Hoehn, Iris Eckstein, Joan O’Leary and Maryann Davidson (Vincent Andrunas)
3/21
Melissa D’Amour, Ellie Cunningham, Michele Grust and Cynthia Hudson (Vincent Andrunas)
4/21
Meredith Johnston and guest speaker Dr. Anne Hanneken of Scripps Research (Vincent Andrunas)
5/21
Bev Grant, Marina Pastor, Gina Aguiar, Sandra Alavi and M.J. Wittman (Vincent Andrunas)
6/21
Janice Daulton, Cat Lemmons and Judy Cater (Vincent Andrunas)
7/21
Cindy Klong, Lola Green, Judy Burer and Dee Ammon (Vincent Andrunas)
8/21
Caroline Helmy, Debbe Deverill and Susan Winbigler (Vincent Andrunas)
9/21
Ann Dynes, Rosalie Gerevas and Stephanie Friedrich (Vincent Andrunas)
10/21
Kirsten Long, Kathleen Johnson, Leanne Kenney and Kimberly Wagner (Vincent Andrunas)
11/21
Bonnie Bernstein, Nikki Ream, Mara Buchholz, Karina Lion and Dani Hyytinen (Vincent Andrunas)
12/21
Colleen Lyons, Nancy Burney and Judy Peters (Vincent Andrunas)
13/21
Xavier Marsh, Julia Viera and Malinda and Chris Marsh (Vincent Andrunas)
14/21
Maggie Bobileff, Jacki Johnson, Marian Benassi, Jinda Calder and Debbie Torbati (Vincent Andrunas)
15/21
Alchera Ayyad, Uli Heine, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph and Violette Baldwin (Vincent Andrunas)
16/21
Marissa Warren, Varah Meyer, Carrie Grace and Melissa Williams (Vincent Andrunas)
17/21
Jenna Carlisi, Patti Holmes, Susan Italiane, Aimee Fuller and Jeannie Ranglas (Vincent Andrunas)
18/21
Brandee Hassell, Susan Fielder, Judy Adler and Julie Sarno (Vincent Andrunas)
19/21
Connie Sourapas, Sophia Alsadek, Susan Urquidi, Micki Olin and Kathryn Vaughn (Vincent Andrunas)
20/21
Lynne Wheeler, Kirstjen Nielsen, Maria Delgado and Melissa D’Amour (Vincent Andrunas)
21/21
Linda Howard, Sandra Martins and Terri Dickson (Vincent Andrunas)
Photo gallery
Share
The Vision of Children Foundation presented its annual spring fundraiser, called “Sip to See, Springtime Tea,” on May 3 at the La Jolla Country Club.
The event featured full tea service, opportunity drawings and boutique shopping. Proceeds and donations help fund research to find cures for genetic vision disorders and childhood blindness and to provide support services for visually impaired children and their families.
Vision researcher Dr. Anne Hanneken from Scripps Research in La Jolla was guest speaker.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.