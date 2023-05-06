‘Sip to See’ fundraiser in La Jolla envisions cures for genetic sight impairments

Event co-chairwomen Kristi Pieper and Ginger Levy gather with honoree Linda Blankenship and Vision of Children Foundation co-founder Vivian Hardage at the “Sip to See, Springtime Tea” fundraiser at the La Jolla Country Club on May 3. (Vincent Andrunas)

The Vision of Children Foundation presented its annual spring fundraiser, called “Sip to See, Springtime Tea,” on May 3 at the La Jolla Country Club.

The event featured full tea service, opportunity drawings and boutique shopping. Proceeds and donations help fund research to find cures for genetic vision disorders and childhood blindness and to provide support services for visually impaired children and their families.

Vision researcher Dr. Anne Hanneken from Scripps Research in La Jolla was guest speaker.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆