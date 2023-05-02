Advertisement
Events

La Jolla Woman’s Club celebration gets a head start on Cinco de Mayo

LJWC CDM 7.jpg
1/8
Members of the youth jazz band Mission Bay Preservationists play at the May 1 gathering of the La Jolla Woman’s Club.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
LJWC CDM 1.jpg
2/8
Kelly Nilsson, Sally Costello, Pat McGill, Doug Dawson and Lenna Doyle  (Elisabeth Frausto)
LJWC CDM 2.jpg
3/8
Carolyn Boline, Andi Mau, Susan Wilson and Nancy Linck  (Elisabeth Frausto)
LJWC CDM 3.jpg
4/8
Mary Quill, Robin Gilmore, Gabi Pieltier and Mary Margaret Rochford  (Elisabeth Frausto)
LJWC CDM 4.JPG
5/8
The La Jolla Woman’s Club luncheon May 1 featured Mexican cookies and other treats to commemorate Cinco de Mayo.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
LJWC CDM 5.jpg
6/8
Roberta Patton, Margaret Stein, Sarah Foster, Lynn Payette and Shirley Harper  (Elisabeth Frausto)
LJWC CDM 6.jpg
7/8
Guests gather at the La Jolla Woman’s Club’s Cinco de Mayo luncheon May 1.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
LJWC CDM 8.jpg
8/8
The Mission Bay Preservationists perform for the La Jolla Woman’s Club.  (Elisabeth Frausto)

Photo gallery

Share

The La Jolla Woman’s Club hosted a Mexican lunch for its members May 1 for an early Cinco de Mayo celebration featuring a performance by the youth jazz band Mission Bay Preservationists.

The club usually meets the first Monday of each month from October to June for a catered lunch and guest speaker, then breaks for the summer.

The May 1 lunch was attended by Doug Dawson, executive director of the Ellen Browning Scripps Foundation, which continues to fund the Woman’s Club building (the club was originated in 1894 by famed philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps and other early La Jollans), and Pete Williams of Farmers Insurance, who underwrote the band’s performance.

For more information, visit lajollawomansclub.org.

— La Jolla Light staff

EventsPhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement