La Jolla Woman’s Club celebration gets a head start on Cinco de Mayo
The La Jolla Woman’s Club hosted a Mexican lunch for its members May 1 for an early Cinco de Mayo celebration featuring a performance by the youth jazz band Mission Bay Preservationists.
The club usually meets the first Monday of each month from October to June for a catered lunch and guest speaker, then breaks for the summer.
The May 1 lunch was attended by Doug Dawson, executive director of the Ellen Browning Scripps Foundation, which continues to fund the Woman’s Club building (the club was originated in 1894 by famed philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps and other early La Jollans), and Pete Williams of Farmers Insurance, who underwrote the band’s performance.
For more information, visit lajollawomansclub.org.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
