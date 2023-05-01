Advertisement
School benefit celebrates the ‘Preuss Promise’

cm-ljl-preussgala2023-vpa-0043.jpg
1/14
Preuss School Executive Director Helen Griffith, school benefactors Peter and Peggy Preuss, alumna Hong Van Pham, UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla and Executive Vice Chancellor Elizabeth Simmons attend the “Preuss Promise” benefit April 28.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-preussgala2023-vpa-0080.jpg
2/14
Hermione Martinez and Jasmine Matthews (both of The Preuss School class of 2023) gather with Dr. Myron and Doreen Schonbrun.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-preussgala2023-vpa-0065.jpg
3/14
Marguerite Jackson Dill, Simon Ye and Viola Pham  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-preussgala2023-vpa-0024.jpg
4/14
Teresa Nevarez, Geri Tovar, Terry Woods and Linda Ball  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-preussgala2023-vpa-0101.jpg
5/14
Elizabeth Brown, Chellyn Boquiren and Tamina Noorzay  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-preussgala2023-vpa-0078.jpg
6/14
Don and Stacy Rosenberg, event chairwoman Erika Fetter and Kyle Fetter  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-preussgala2023-vpa-0119.jpg
7/14
Lucian Iancovici, Elyssa Rosenberg, Shelly Sutphen and Kelly and Jeff Gehlhaar  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-preussgala2023-vpa-0020.jpg
8/14
Ann Spira, Mae, Jean and Shannon Brown, Marsha Hackworth and Bobbie Gray  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-preussgala2023-vpa-0006.jpg
9/14
Peter J. and Erin Preuss, UC San Diego chancellor emeritus Bob Dynes and Georgia and Blair Sadler  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-preussgala2023-vpa-0049.jpg
10/14
Preuss School board Chairman Matthew Weil, Svetlana Weil, Vice Chairwoman Julia Brown and Pat and Chris Weil  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-preussgala2023-vpa-0097.jpg
11/14
Rob Vasquez, Lisa Barron, Angela Tripoli, Kim McDonnell, Maria Boldyreva and Vivek Lall  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-preussgala2023-vpa-0128.jpg
12/14
Chris Dring, Vanessa Van De Vanter, Stephanie Garcia, Boris Atanassov, Margaret Riel and Bud Mehan  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-preussgala2023-vpa-0058.jpg
13/14
Hem Suri, Lori Gremel and Preuss School Principal Matthew Steitz  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-preussgala2023-vpa-0131.jpg
14/14
Montgomery Aguilar and Jonathan Wells  (Vincent Andrunas)

The Preuss School on the campus of UC San Diego in La Jolla presented its annual “Preuss Promise” benefit to further its mission to help its students become the first in their families to attend college.

The fundraiser on April 28 at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar hotel included a cocktail reception, dinner and a Q&A with Hong Van Pham, who graduated from Preuss in 2009 and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a master’s in public affairs from Princeton.

The Preuss School’s 800 students come from low-income households in 40 neighborhoods across San Diego County. It is led by Executive Director Helen Griffith, who grew up in southeast San Diego — “the same neighborhood where many of our scholars come from,” she said — and graduated from UCSD.

— La Jolla Light staff

