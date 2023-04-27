Las Patronas previews ‘groovy’ ‘Daisies & Disco’ decor for 77th Jewel Ball

Vibrant colors and 1970s-era decor will set the tone at the 77th Jewel Ball. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Disco is the theme of this table planned for Las Patronas’ 2023 Jewel Ball. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Jewel Ball co-chairwoman Jessica Castagnola, chairwoman Mio Hood and co-chairwoman Jill Peters stand under disco balls in honor of the 2023 Jewel Ball theme, “Daisies & Disco.” (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Disco balls will be in abundance at the 2023 Las Patronas Jewel Ball on Aug. 5. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla-based women’s philanthropy group Las Patronas did more than provide a sneak peek of its 2023 Jewel Ball decor at its annual preview April 26.

It also announced the eight major beneficiaries that will receive tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds from the event.

The 77th Jewel Ball, themed “Daisies & Disco,” will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

“Who doesn’t think about the vibrant colors and disco flair when we think of the era of the ‘70s?” said Jewel Ball chairwoman Mio Hood. “At this year’s ... Jewel Ball, we want you to feel the vibes of the ‘70s through playful daisies, lava lamps, nostalgia of VW buses, old record albums and shimmering disco balls. It is sure to be a groovy evening that will take you down memory lane at any age.”

Each of the major beneficiaries will receive a grant of more than $20,000. They are the Barrio Logan College Institute, Emilio Nares Foundation, Just in Time for Foster Youth, La Jolla Playhouse, Nativity Prep Academy, Rise Up Industries, Serving Seniors and Urban Corps of San Diego County.

Learn more about the Jewel Ball at laspatronas.org. ◆