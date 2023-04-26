Party at Scripps Park gets La Jolla Concours d’Elegance off to a jumping start
Photo gallery
The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance automotive festival kicked off April 21 with a VIP party at Scripps Park called “Beyond the Garden Gates — An Evening of Enchantment.”
The event featured live music, food from San Diego restaurants and a live auction.
The three days of Concours festivities continued the next day with the Tour d’Elegance, offering an exclusive look at three rare, private car collections. Later in the day, 75 Porsches lined Prospect Street for free viewing.
The full Concours d’Elegance car show was held April 23 in Scripps Park, featuring more than 140 classic vehicles.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
