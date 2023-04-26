Advertisement
Party at Scripps Park gets La Jolla Concours d’Elegance off to a jumping start

cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0049.jpg
1/20
Bea Wilson (“Miss Ferrari”), Britt Butler, Gina Fine and Alex Wilson turn out for the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance kickoff party “Beyond the Garden Gates — An Evening of Enchantment” on April 21 at Scripps Park.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0142.jpg
2/20
David and Karen La Pointe, Tracy Hoogenberg and La Jolla Concours d’Elegance co-chairman Michael Dorvillier  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0115.jpg
3/20
Hugo and Susan Barrera, Suzanne Sette, Lauren Lockhart and Ben Botato  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0204.jpg
4/20
Joan Waitt and Sean Hughes  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0081.jpg
5/20
Rachel Johns, Seth Lowry, Lisseth Corrao and Jennifer Teton  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0105.jpg
6/20
Derek Van Woelderen, Lauren Zeiger, Michael Adams, Vicki Zeiger and Brent Amerman  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0179.jpg
7/20
Dr. Jack Wasserman, Yulia Soultanov, Julianna Arrant and Steve Schaffer  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0170.jpg
8/20
Dancers prepare to perform at the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance kickoff party April 21 at Scripps Park.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0185.jpg
9/20
Gregg and Pam Marks, Deb Cole and Jason Corn  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0196.jpg
10/20
Nino Hormoz and Land Dilbos  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0090.jpg
11/20
Lou Scanlon, Evelyn Ramseier and Jill and Phil Kendro  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0194.jpg
12/20
Amber Lively, Dr. Brian Reagan and Robin Sion  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0154.jpg
13/20
Kayla McGuinness, Marie McGovern, Nicole Thompson and Jenna Thompson  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0123.jpg
14/20
Michael Elliott, John Hernandez, Amy Alexander and Michael McHugh  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0005.jpg
15/20
Performers provide live music during “Beyond the Garden Gates — An Evening of Enchantment.”  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0021.jpg
16/20
Tom and Roberta Helvey and Andrea and Dwight Kadar  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0027.jpg
17/20
Ken and Kara Murray and Irina and Michael Fenison  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0034.jpg
18/20
Melissa Mazzacavallo, Geniene Euyoque and Michelle and Steve Locascio  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0060.jpg
19/20
Brian Kelley, Andrea Dahlberg and Clara and Don Murphy  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-concoursgardengate2023-vpa-0047.jpg
20/20
Troy and Tracy Muller and Ed and Sherry Gilbertson  (Vincent Andrunas)

The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance automotive festival kicked off April 21 with a VIP party at Scripps Park called “Beyond the Garden Gates — An Evening of Enchantment.”

The event featured live music, food from San Diego restaurants and a live auction.

The three days of Concours festivities continued the next day with the Tour d’Elegance, offering an exclusive look at three rare, private car collections. Later in the day, 75 Porsches lined Prospect Street for free viewing.

The full Concours d’Elegance car show was held April 23 in Scripps Park, featuring more than 140 classic vehicles.

— La Jolla Light staff

