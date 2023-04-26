Party at Scripps Park gets La Jolla Concours d’Elegance off to a jumping start

Troy and Tracy Muller and Ed and Sherry Gilbertson (Vincent Andrunas)

Ken and Kara Murray and Irina and Michael Fenison (Vincent Andrunas)

Tom and Roberta Helvey and Andrea and Dwight Kadar (Vincent Andrunas)

Performers provide live music during “Beyond the Garden Gates — An Evening of Enchantment.” (Vincent Andrunas)

Dancers prepare to perform at the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance kickoff party April 21 at Scripps Park. (Vincent Andrunas)

Bea Wilson (“Miss Ferrari”), Britt Butler, Gina Fine and Alex Wilson turn out for the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance kickoff party “Beyond the Garden Gates — An Evening of Enchantment” on April 21 at Scripps Park. (Vincent Andrunas)

The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance automotive festival kicked off April 21 with a VIP party at Scripps Park called “Beyond the Garden Gates — An Evening of Enchantment.”

The event featured live music, food from San Diego restaurants and a live auction.

The three days of Concours festivities continued the next day with the Tour d’Elegance, offering an exclusive look at three rare, private car collections. Later in the day, 75 Porsches lined Prospect Street for free viewing.

The full Concours d’Elegance car show was held April 23 in Scripps Park, featuring more than 140 classic vehicles.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆