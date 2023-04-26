Auto lovers brake for La Jolla Concours d’Elegance car show

Porsches line up at Scripps Park for the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance. (Vincent Andrunas)

Classic motorcycles get their time in the Concours spotlight. (Vincent Andrunas)

Milena Livingston and Adrienne Schnuerer, owner of the Mercedes-Benz 1938 roadster made for alpine rallies and races (Vincent Andrunas)

Cameron Richards (owner of the first-place winner in the Duesenberg Closed class) gathers with Don Nicholson and Christine Reed Nicholson. (Vincent Andrunas)

A 1933 model of the Duesenberg, the marquee car of the 2023 La Jolla Concours d’Elegance (Vincent Andrunas)

The 2023 La Jolla Concours d’Elegance car show drew crowds to Scripps Park on April 23 to see more than 140 classic automobiles, listen to live music and sample champagne and honey at a tasting garden.

The three-day Concours festival kicked off April 21 with a VIP party at Scripps Park including music, food and an auction.

The next day featured the Tour d’Elegance, offering an exclusive look at three rare, private car collections, and later in the day, 75 Porsches were lined up along Prospect Street for free viewing.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆