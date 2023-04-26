Auto lovers brake for La Jolla Concours d’Elegance car show
A 1933 model of the Duesenberg, the marquee car of the 2023 La Jolla Concours d’Elegance (Vincent Andrunas)
Rick Wildman and Cassandra Wong with a 1956 Cadillac Series 62 convertible (Vincent Andrunas)
Cameron Richards (owner of the first-place winner in the Duesenberg Closed class) gathers with Don Nicholson and Christine Reed Nicholson. (Vincent Andrunas)
1965 Volkswagen Beetle (Vincent Andrunas)
1967 Chevrolet Corvette (Vincent Andrunas)
1954 Chevrolet Corvette (Vincent Andrunas)
Concours judges Andrew Russell, Hugo Modderman, Corena Dusek and Lee Casad (Vincent Andrunas)
1930 Duesenberg Model J convertible sedan (Vincent Andrunas)
1931 Rolls-Royce 20/25 drophead coupe (Vincent Andrunas)
1930 Duesenberg (Vincent Andrunas)
Czinger 21C hypercar (Vincent Andrunas)
Czinger 21C driver’s compartment (Vincent Andrunas)
Concours judges Bob Wright, Allan McCrary and Brad Jenkinson with a 1935 Duesenberg (Vincent Andrunas)
1934 Auburn Model 1250 Salon Speedster (Vincent Andrunas)
John Word shows his 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300S coupe (Vincent Andrunas)
Milena Livingston and Adrienne Schnuerer, owner of the Mercedes-Benz 1938 roadster made for alpine rallies and races (Vincent Andrunas)
Rob Irving displays his 1930 Packard 733 five-passenger Victoria coupe. (Vincent Andrunas)
Classic motorcycles get their time in the Concours spotlight. (Vincent Andrunas)
Dawn Davidson and Julie Hancock stand with Hancock’s 1958 Corvette, named Mint Julep. (Vincent Andrunas)
Porsches line up at Scripps Park for the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance. (Vincent Andrunas)
Amber Anderson, Kellen Porter, Krystyna Slipchenko and Amber Hunt (Vincent Andrunas)
Ron Davis shows the Davis family’s 1957 BMW Isetta 300. (Vincent Andrunas)
1931 Duesenberg Model J Weymann Speedster (Vincent Andrunas)
1921 Ford Model T boat-tailed Speedster (Vincent Andrunas)
The 2023 La Jolla Concours d’Elegance car show drew crowds to Scripps Park on April 23 to see more than 140 classic automobiles, listen to live music and sample champagne and honey at a tasting garden.
The three-day Concours festival kicked off April 21 with a VIP party at Scripps Park including music, food and an auction.
The next day featured the Tour d’Elegance, offering an exclusive look at three rare, private car collections, and later in the day, 75 Porsches were lined up along Prospect Street for free viewing.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
