Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 28-May 5
Friday, April 28
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The meeting will include a briefing on the Junior Olympics. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, April 30
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, May 2
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan will speak. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.
• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m., Bird Rock Elementary School, 5371 La Jolla Hermosa Ave. Email info@birdrockcc.org.
Thursday, May 4
• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. The meeting will include a presentation about Paris and French history. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m., The Bishop’s School main dining room, 7607 La Jolla Blvd. lajollacpa.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.