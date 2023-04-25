Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 28-May 5

Friday, April 28

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The meeting will include a briefing on the Junior Olympics. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, April 30

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, May 2

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan will speak. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m., Bird Rock Elementary School, 5371 La Jolla Hermosa Ave. Email info@birdrockcc.org.

Thursday, May 4

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. The meeting will include a presentation about Paris and French history. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m., The Bishop’s School main dining room, 7607 La Jolla Blvd. lajollacpa.org

