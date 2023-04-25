Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library will present an artist talk with Marcos Ramirez ERRE on Tuesday, May 2, in La Jolla.

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Star Wars Day” from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at 7555 Draper Ave. Yoda origami kits will be available from the youth area while supplies last. Costumes are welcome. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Inversions with Carolina” at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $40. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents “Saturday Morning Walkers” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, from The Village to the tide pools. The one-hour walk will be followed by coffee. Club members or those who have moved to La Jolla in the past two years are invited to join. Free. No reservations are required. Call Peg at (858) 888-3666.

• Nova Dia presents “Emotional Wellness” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The bimonthly series will include yoga, sound healing, breathwork, guided meditation, massage, workshops and more led by experienced instructors. $35 and up; $25 and up for MCASD members. bit.ly/NovaDiaMCASD

• Jaruska Solyova presents “Breathe & Bliss: Yoga for Flexibility, Immunity & Serenity” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through May at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• LITVAKdance presents its spring 2023 performance at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Molli & Arthur Wagner Dance Building, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The performance will premiere works by artistic director Sadie Weinberg and guest choreographers Chuck Wilt, Patricia Sandback, sol de la rosa and international choreographer Ido Gidron. $30. LITVAKdance.org/performs

• Author Michael Sedloff will discuss his novel “The Paradise: The Lies We Tell” at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The event will include a discussion about homeless people and how they are affected by passersby and how they affect the residents of La Jolla. Free.

• BFree Studio presents an opening reception for “Well, Well, Well” at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit, featuring works of Glen Wilson, April Banks and June Edmonds, will run through Saturday, June 10. Free. bfreestudio.net

R.B. Stevenson Gallery will present an opening reception for “Shelter” on Saturday, April 29, in La Jolla. The exhibit will feature new paintings by French artist Geoffroy Tobé. (R.B. Stevenson Gallery)

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents an opening reception for “Shelter” at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit, featuring new paintings by French artist Geoffroy Tobé, will run through Saturday, May 27. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Bodhi Tree Concerts presents “Brahms & Beer: From the Concert Hall to the Beer Hall” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The concert will benefit the Choral Consortium of San Diego. $30. bodhitreeconcerts.org

• D.G. Wills Books presents author Lawrence Goldstone at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Goldstone will read from and discuss his book “Not White Enough: The Long, Shameful Road to Japanese American Internment.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• UC San Diego presents Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at The Loft at UCSD, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The contemporary group from Burkina Faso will perform musical traditions of its ancestral legacy. $22.66. theloft.ucsd.edu

• L&G Projects presents “Stentorian Air. Hear Her Roar” through Sunday, April 30, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features works by contemporary artist Sepideh Ilsley. Free. landgprojects.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an artist talk with Marcos Ramirez ERRE at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Ramirez ERRE will discuss his career, process and recent projects, as well as his newest mural for the Murals of La Jolla program. A reception will begin at 5 p.m. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/special-lectures

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Henry Herz, Dee Leone, Jonathan Maberry, Steve Pantazis and Scott Sigler at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The authors will discuss their new collection, “The Hitherto Secret Experiments of Marie Curie,” an anthology that imagines Curie as a teenager. Free, or $18.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/marie-curie-2023

• The Lot La Jolla presents “Cinema Circle” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at 7611 Fay Ave. The Catalan film “Alcarras” will be shown. $19. thelotent.com/movie-theater/lajolla

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Musica Latina” at noon Friday, May 5, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The outdoor concert by El Duo featuring Bernardo Bermudez and Carlos Velasco will feature the sounds of Mexico, Spain, Venezuela and more. Free.

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur and His Knights at 4 p.m. Friday, May 5, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. La Jolla resident Arthur Hammons and his band will perform new songs. Free.

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Friday, May 5, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library concludes its “Acoustic Evenings” series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Guitarist Fred Benedetti, band MohaviSoul and duo Trails & Rails will perform. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

The La Jolla Music Society will present string quartet Brooklyn Rider and vocalist Magos Herrera on Saturday, May 6. (Shervin Lainez)

• The La Jolla Music Society presents string quartet Brooklyn Rider and vocalist Magos Herrera at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at 7600 Fay Ave. $32 and up. theconrad.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Andrew Alcasid: Turning Pages” through Saturday, May 6, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. In homage to the Athenaeum’s beginnings as the La Jolla Reading Room, Alcasid’s exhibit features a collection of figure drawings depicting his partner, Aubrey Mejia, reading at their home. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Two Rooms gallery presents “Without Love in the Dream It’ll Never Come True” through Saturday, May 6, at 5560 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The two-person show features works of Becca Ford and Tessie Salcido Whitmore. Schedule a visit at calendly.com/two_rooms/without-love-visit.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the art history lecture series “Giants of Art: The Post-Impressionists” at 7:30 p.m. Mondays through May 15 at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The four-week series presented by Linda Blair focuses on Cezanne, Matisse and Van Gogh. $16 per lecture for Athenaeum members; $21 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• The San Diego Watercolor Society presents an exhibition through Friday, May 19, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The juried exhibit features works by local artists. Free.

• Quint Gallery presents “Wire and Beads” through Saturday, May 27, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features recent suspended sculptures by Anne Mudge. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” through Sunday, May 28, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibition features paintings, postcards, photographs, documents and more about Torrey pines and the local reserve in which they grow. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Biosphere Dreaming” through Friday, June 9, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit marks the first public presentation of ecologist and author Mark Nelson’s diaries and offers a unique perspective on “Biosphere 2,” a closed-ecosystem complex outside Oracle, Ariz., from 1991 to 1993. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era” through Sunday, June 18, at 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibition of works by new faculty is the first in the reopened Mandeville Art Gallery, which had been closed for three years of renovations. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• Birch Aquarium presents “Party for the Planet” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, at 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. The event will feature interactive activities including earth-friendly crafts, live music, a community art project, a scavenger hunt and more. Included with aquarium general admission. $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3-17. aquarium.ucsd.edu

• American Me Comedy presents a comedy show at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at The Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St. The lineup will include Chris Riggins, Matt Curry, Joe Sib, Natasha Collier and Samuel Orson. For ages 21 and up. Proceeds will benefit The Burn Institute. $20 plus a two-drink minimum. showclix.com/event/american-me-lj-510-

• Enhance La Jolla presents “Enhance La Jolla Day” at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at 7807 Girard Ave. The event will include family-friendly activities and the opportunity to talk with community organization leaders. Free. Email manager@enhancelajolla.org.

