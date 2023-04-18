Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents works by Celia Alvarez Muñoz through Sunday, Aug. 13, in La Jolla.

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• San Diego County Credit Union presents cybersecurity expert Jim Stickley at noon Wednesday, April 26, online. The interactive interview is part of the financial institution’s Financial Wellness Wednesday series. Free, though reservations are required. sdccu.com/fww

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Earth Day Potting Station” all day Saturday, April 22, at 7555 Draper Ave. Teen Troupe members will help people of all ages plant a succulent in a biodegradable pot to take home. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club will host “Saturday Morning Walkers” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at 5780 Chelsea Ave. The one-hour walk will be followed by coffee. Club members or those who have moved to La Jolla in the past two years are invited to join. Free. No reservations are required.

• Jaruska Solyova presents “Breathe & Bliss: Yoga for Flexibility, Immunity & Serenity” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through April at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The San Diego Early Music Society presents an Ensemble Constantinople performance of “Dimitrie Cantemir: The Composer Prince” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. $10-$50. sdems.org

• Andrea Esajian hosts the Bizarro Art Walk from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 6608 Avenida Bizarro, La Jolla. Local young artists and entrepreneurs will be featured. Free. Email amd1201@gmail.com.

Quint Gallery will present an opening reception for “Wire and Beads,” an exhibit of sculptures by Anne Mudge, on Saturday, April 22, in La Jolla. (Lile Kvantaliani / Quint Gallery)

• Quint Gallery presents an opening reception for “Wire and Beads” at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition of recent suspended sculptures by Anne Mudge will run through Saturday, May 27. Free. quintgallery.com

• The Global Outstanding Chinese Artists Association presents the 10th annual International Music Competition at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. More than 100 contestants will compete in piano, string and vocal categories, and the first- and second-prize recipients of each division will go to the finals in New York. Free.

• Tasende Gallery presents its collection of Wayne Thiebaud paintings and drawings through Saturday, April 22, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features nine works created between 1954 and 2016. Free. tasendegallery.com

• La Jolla United Methodist Church presents its annual Spring Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at 6063 La Jolla Blvd. The show, themed “And So We Sing!” will include anthems, gospels and secular music. Free, though donations will be accepted.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the art history lecture series “Giants of Art: The Post-Impressionists” at 7:30 p.m. Mondays beginning April 24 at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The four-week series presented by Linda Blair will focus on Cezanne, Matisse and Van Gogh. $56 for the series for Athenaeum members; $76 for non-members. $16 per lecture for Athenaeum members; $21 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• The La Jolla Music Society presents the Danny Green Trio at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Wu Tsai QRT.yrd, 7600 Fay Ave. Jazz pianist Green, bassist Justin Grinnell and drummer Julien Cantelm will perform Green’s original compositions and jazz standards. Free. theconrad.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Fallbrook author T. Jefferson Parker at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Parker will discuss and sign his new book, “The Rescue.” Free, or $28.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/parker-2023

• Art Power at UC San Diego presents the Dream House Quartet at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Dueling pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque and composer-guitarists Bryce Dessner and David Chalmin will perform. $20-$45. artpower.ucsd.edu/event/dream-house-quartet

• The Lot La Jolla presents “Cinema Circle” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at 7611 Fay Ave. The British film “Aftersun” will be shown. $19. thelotent.com/movie/LaJolla/aftersun#

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its 2023 Without Walls Festival from Thursday to Sunday, April 27-30, at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. Ticket prices and schedules are at lajollaplayhouse.org/wowfestival.

Peter Sprague will perform a “Tribute to the Beatles” as part of the La Jolla Community Center’s Fourth Friday Jazz Series on April 28 in La Jolla. (La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents its Fourth Friday Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, with the Peter Sprague Trio’s “Tribute to the Beatles” at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $25 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• LITVAKdance presents its spring 2023 performance at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Molli & Arthur Wagner Dance Building, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The performance will premiere works by artistic director Sadie Weinberg and guest choreographers Chuck Wilt, Patricia Sandback, sol de la rosa and international choreographer Ido Gidron. $30. LITVAKdance.org/performs

• Author Michael Sedloff will discuss his novel “The Paradise, The Lies We Tell” at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The event will include a discussion about homeless people and how they are affected by passersby and how they affect the residents of La Jolla. Free.

• BFree Studio presents an opening reception for “Well, Well, Well” at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit, featuring works of Glen Wilson, April Banks and June Edmonds, will run through Saturday, June 10. Free. bfreestudio.net

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents an opening reception for “Shelter” at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit, featuring new paintings by French artist Geoffroy Tobé, will run through Saturday, May 27. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Bodhi Tree Concerts presents “Brahms & Beer: From the Concert Hall to the Beer Hall” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The concert will benefit the Choral Consortium of San Diego. $30. bodhitreeconcerts.org

• D.G. Wills Books presents author Lawrence Goldstone at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Goldstone will read from and discuss his book “Not White Enough: The Long, Shameful Road to Japanese American Internment.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• L&G Projects presents “Stentorian Air. Hear Her Roar” through Sunday, April 30, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features works by contemporary artist Sepideh Ilsley. Free. landgprojects.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Andrew Alcasid: Turning Pages” through Saturday, May 6, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. In homage to the Athenaeum’s beginnings as the La Jolla Reading Room, Alcasid’s exhibit features a collection of figure drawings depicting his partner, Aubrey Mejia, reading at their home. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Two Rooms gallery presents “Without Love in the Dream It’ll Never Come True” through Saturday, May 6, at 5560 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The two-person show features works of Becca Ford and Tessie Salcido Whitmore. Schedule a visit at calendly.com/two_rooms/without-love-visit.

• The San Diego Watercolor Society presents an exhibition through Friday, May 19, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The juried exhibit features works by local artists. Free.

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” through Sunday, May 28, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibition features paintings, postcards, photographs, documents and more about Torrey pines and the local reserve in which they grow. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era” through Sunday, June 18, at 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibition of works by new faculty is the first in the reopened Mandeville Art Gallery, which had been closed for three years of renovations. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance car show will roll back into La Jolla Friday through Sunday, April 21-23. (Milan Kovacevic)

• The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance classic car show returns Friday through Sunday, April 21-23, at Scripps Park, 1133 Coast Blvd., and along portions of Prospect Street. Several events, both free and ticketed, are planned. lajollaconcours.com

Birch Aquarium in La Jolla will present “Party for the Planet” on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, and April 29-30. (Birch Aquarium)

• Birch Aquarium presents “Party for the Planet” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, and April 29-30 at 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. The event will feature interactive activities including earth-friendly crafts, live music, a community art project, a scavenger hunt and more. Included with aquarium general admission. $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3-17. aquarium.ucsd.edu

• The San Diego Opera presents its annual gala “Opera Ball for All — When in Rome” at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will include dinner, dancing and live music. Proceeds will benefit the opera’s productions, education programs and community engagement initiatives. $500 and up. sdopera.org/operaball

• The Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition presents “It’s All About Love” at 5 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, 1111 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan speaking about the importance of raising awareness of human trafficking and the need for more education and prevention programs. Admission also includes music, food and drink. $50. bit.ly/BSCC2023

• Enhance La Jolla presents “Enhance La Jolla Day” at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at 7807 Girard Ave. The event will include family-friendly activities and the opportunity to talk with community organization leaders. Free. Email manager@enhancelajolla.org.

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆