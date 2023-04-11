Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Music Society will present violinist Midori on Thursday and Friday, April 20-21.

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The Jewish Federation of San Diego presents a Holocaust commemoration at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theater, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. The program will feature a video honoring Holocaust survivors in San Diego and stories of survivors creating new lives in the community. Free. bit.ly/LFJCCApril16

• The La Jolla Garden Club presents “Orchids to Grow Without a Greenhouse” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. San Diego County Orchid Society President Debby Halliday will present. Free. lajollagardenclub.org

• Scripps Front Row Lectures presents “Decoding Sugar Messages to Create New Diagnostics and Therapeutics” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, online. Scripps Research associate professor Mia Huang will share the innovative tools her lab is using to decode the language of sugary molecules called glycans. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share their poems with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• Republican Women of California-La Jolla will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at a location in La Jolla. Tony Johnson, an investigator for the San Diego County district attorney’s office Cold Case Homicide Team, and a representative of the Latino American Political Association will speak. $40, includes lunch. RSVP by Friday, April 21, to receive the address. Email skipandtoby@yahoo.com.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• Yiddishland California presents “Yiddish Art Classes for Children” at 12:45 p.m. Wednesdays beginning April 19 at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The six-week course is for ages 5-10. $150 for all six classes, or $30 per class. yiddishlandcalifornia.org/yiddish-art-class-for-children

Health & fitness

• Jaruska Solyova presents “Breathe & Bliss: Yoga for Flexibility, Immunity & Serenity” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through April at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

The San Diego Symphony will present “Dinur, Montgomery and the Classical Symphony” with conductor Yaniv Dinur on Friday, April 14, in La Jolla. (San Diego Symphony )

• The San Diego Symphony presents “Dinur, Montgomery and the Classical Symphony” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Guest pianist Awadagin Pratt will present a work titled “Rounds” by composer Jessie Montgomery, and conductor Yaniv Dinur will lead the orchestra. $50 and up. bit.ly/SDSApril14

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an open house beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. A tour will be given at 11 a.m., followed by an artist books presentation at 2 p.m. and a concert with vocalist Elizabeth Marcano at 3:30 p.m. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Mozart, from Major to Minor” at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program for strings and piano will feature pieces by Handel, Mozart and Onslow. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• Two Rooms gallery presents an opening reception for “Without Love in the Dream It’ll Never Come True” at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at 5560 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The two-person show featuring the work of Becca Ford and Tessie Salcido Whitmore will run through Saturday, May 6.

• The UC San Diego Library and Academic Senate Committee on Campus Climate Change present “A Conversation with Kim Stanley Robinson” at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the Sally T. Wong Avery Library, second floor, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The program will include student presentations on climate change and a moderated discussion with Robinson about his bestselling novel “The Ministry for the Future.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Free, though registration is required. cvent.me/93DlM7

• Art Power at UC San Diego presents “Solo Piano with Ehud Asherie” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at The Loft at UCSD, Lyman Lane, La Jolla. Jazz improviser Asherie will perform a range of pieces. $30-$45. artpower.ucsd.edu/event/ehud-asherie

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Gallery Group” through Tuesday, April 18, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit includes works by William Engel, Jimi Gleason, Therese Herron, Wayne Hulgin, Chris Trueman, Richard Allen Morris and Ricardo Xavier. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• The Lot La Jolla presents “Cinema Circle” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at 7611 Fay Ave. The Belgian film “Close” will be shown. $19. thelotent.com/movie/LaJolla/Close#

• The La Jolla Music Society presents Midori at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 20-21, at 7600 Fay Ave. The violinist, activist and educator will perform two different programs of contemporary works with Bach compositions. $44 and up. theconrad.org

The San Diego Early Music Society will present “Constantinople and Marco Beasley: Il Ponte Di Leonardo” on Friday, April 21, in La Jolla. (Juan Manuel Lobatón)

• The San Diego Early Music Society presents “Constantinople and Marco Beasley: Il Ponte Di Leonardo” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The Canadian ensemble Constantinople and Italian tenor and musicologist Beasley will perform. $10-$50. sdems.org

• The Global Outstanding Chinese Artists Association presents the 10th annual International Music Competition at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. More than 100 contestants will compete in piano, string and vocal categories, and the first- and second-prize recipients of each division will go to the finals in New York. Free.

• Tasende Gallery presents its collection of Wayne Thiebaud paintings and drawings through Saturday, April 22, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features nine works created between 1954 and 2016. Free. tasendegallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its 2023 Without Walls Festival from Thursday to Sunday, April 27-30, at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. Ticket prices and schedules are at lajollaplayhouse.org/wowfestival.

• L&G Projects presents “Stentorian Air. Hear Her Roar” through Sunday, April 30, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features works by contemporary artist Sepideh Ilsley. Free. landgprojects.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Andrew Alcasid: Turning Pages” through Saturday, May 6, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. In homage to the Athenaeum’s beginnings as the La Jolla Reading Room, Alcasid’s exhibit features a collection of figure drawings depicting his partner, Aubrey Mejia, reading at their home. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The San Diego Watercolor Society presents an exhibition through Friday, May 19, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The juried exhibit features works by local artists. Free.

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” through Sunday, May 28, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibition features paintings, postcards, photographs, documents and more about Torrey pines and the local reserve in which they grow. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era” through Sunday, June 18, at 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibition of works by new faculty is the first in the reopened Mandeville Art Gallery, which had been closed for three years of renovations. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents its annual “Celebrate the Craft” food festival at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will showcase regionally grown ingredients and local wine and craft beer. $250 and up. CelebrateTheCraft.com

• The La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club presents its annual Luau Party at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. The event will benefit local organizations and include a Polynesian buffet, live entertainment, a raffle and an auction. $100. Email Sherry Fusco at sherrylfusco@gmail.com.

• The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance classic car show takes place Friday through Sunday, April 21-23, at Scripps Park, 1133 Coast Blvd., and along portions of Prospect Street. Several events, both free and ticketed, are planned. lajollaconcours.com

• Birch Aquarium presents “Party for the Planet” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23 and April 29-30, at 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. The event will feature interactive activities including earth-friendly crafts, live music, a community art project, a scavenger hunt and more. Included with aquarium general admission. $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3-17. aquarium.ucsd.edu

• The San Diego Opera presents its annual gala “Opera Ball for All — When in Rome” at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will include dinner, dancing and live music. Proceeds will benefit the opera’s productions, education programs and community engagement initiatives. $500 and up. sdopera.org/operaball

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆