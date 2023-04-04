Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 7-14
Sunday, April 9 — Easter
Monday, April 10
• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, April 11
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Retired federal judge Louisa Porter will speak. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. lajollacpa.org
Wednesday, April 12
• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.
• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.
Thursday, April 13
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org
Friday, April 14
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Steffanie Strathdee, co-author of “The Perfect Predator,” will speak about phage therapy to treat bacterial infections. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
