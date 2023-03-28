Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 31-April 7
Friday, March 31
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Elizabeth Lou of the Nile Sisters Development Initiative will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, April 2
• National Charity League Seaside Chapter blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 7335 Girard Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, April 4
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, will speak. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.
• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. Email info@birdrockcc.org.
Thursday, April 6
• The La Jolla Community Planning Association’s previously scheduled meeting has been postponed to Tuesday, April 11, 6 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. lajollacpa.org
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Terrence Shigg of the ABC Foundation will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆
