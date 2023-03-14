Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 17-24

Friday, March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day

Sunday, March 19

• Congregation Beth El blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jacobs Family Community Hall, 8660 Gilman Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, March 20 — Spring begins

Tuesday, March 21

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Christie Mitchell, executive director of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. at a location to be determined. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Wednesday, March 22

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 5 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect. St. (858) 552-1658

Friday, March 24

• American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Jennifer Harmon, crime lab director for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆