Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 3-10
Sunday, March 5
• La Jolla Presbyterian Church blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sun House, 7715 Draper Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, March 7
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7:30 a.m., La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer will speak after breakfast. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online or at a location to be determined. Email info@birdrockcc.org.
Wednesday, March 8
• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.
• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.
Thursday, March 9
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:15 p.m. online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org
Friday, March 10
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Elizabeth Lou of the Nile Sisters Development Initiative will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.