Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 3-10

Sunday, March 5

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sun House, 7715 Draper Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, March 7

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7:30 a.m., La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer will speak after breakfast. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online or at a location to be determined. Email info@birdrockcc.org.

Wednesday, March 8

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.

Thursday, March 9

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:15 p.m. online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org

Friday, March 10

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Elizabeth Lou of the Nile Sisters Development Initiative will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆

