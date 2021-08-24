Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Aug. 26-Sept. 2

Thursday, Aug. 26

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Friday, Aug. 27

• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Donors will receive a limited-edition Marvel “Black Widow” T-shirt and Comic-Con retro pins while supplies last. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore will speak after lunch. A Zoom option is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.

Sunday, Aug. 29

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Aug. 31

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Retired Vice Adm. and UC San Diego professor Robert Thomas will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com for the link.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

• La Jolla Commons blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., near the parking garage and ATM in the courtyard at 4147 Executive Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Thursday, Sept. 2

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

