Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• United Women of East Africa presents a virtual cooking class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, via Zoom. The event will feature a tomato and okra stew and soor, a soft cornmeal dish. $15. Ingredient list and registration at bit.ly/EastAfricacooking.

La Jolla artist Sharon Hinckley will present an online watercolor painting class beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7. (Courtesy of Sharon Hinckley)

• La Jolla artist Sharon Hinckley presents a watercolor painting class beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, online. The first class is on a Tuesday due to Labor Day. After that, it will be on Mondays. The class, offered through the San Diego College of Continuing Education, will focus on still life. Free. To register, set up a student portal and choose class CRN 74453 at sdce.edu.

Family & children

• The La Jolla chapter of The Urban Garden Initiative presents an old T-shirt workshop for elementary and middle school students at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Bea Evenson Fountain in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Participants will learn about plastic waste and leave with their own homemade reusable T-shirt bag. Free. tugilajolla@gmail.com

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 7555 Draper Ave. The story time, intended for young children and speakers of all levels, features a different language each week. There also are a Baby Story Time at 1 p.m. Mondays, Toddler Story Time at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. sandiego.librarymarket.com/events/month

Arts & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library concludes its “Flicks on the Bricks” outdoor film series with “It Happened One Night” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The series, curated and presented by KPBS film critic Beth Accomando, includes trivia, prizes and giveaways at each screening. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/flicks

• San Diego Jazz Ventures presents an outdoor jazz concert at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at The Alexandria at Torrey Pines, 10996 Torreyana Road. The concert, organized by Athenaeum Music & Arts Library jazz program coordinator Daniel Atkinson, will feature Gretchen Parlato Flor. $50 for general admission; $100 for front-row seating with tapas. sdjazzventures.org

• The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents “Still We Rise” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, outside Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3598 Talbot St., Point Loma. The event will feature poetry by Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou, Amanda Gorman, Yolanda Franklin and Ernie McCray and the music of the Rob Thorsen Trio. $15 suggested donation. (858) 203-8398

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Finale: A Love Composed” through Monday, Sept. 6, online. The SummerFest streaming event features a prelude performance by Trio Syzygy. Free. ljms.org/events

Warwick’s bookstore will present San Diego author Susan J. Farese on Thursday, Sept. 2, via Facebook Live. (Courtesy of Susan J. Farese)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents San Diego author Susan J. Farese at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, via Facebook Live. Farese, who has extensive experience in military and civilian nursing, will discuss her new book, “Poetic Expressions in Nursing: Sharing the Caring,” in conversation with writer Laura Engel. Free. warwicks.com/event/farese-2021

• The San Diego Repertory Theatre and Amigos del REP present the fifth annual San Diego REP Latinx New Play Festival from Friday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 5, online and at the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union Theatre, 6075 Aztec Circle Drive, San Diego. The festival will feature a selection of new plays by Latinx playwrights from across the country. Passes are available at pay-what-you-can prices. sdrep.org/latinx

• Friends of Friendship Park and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library present “Build that Park!” through Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibition is the culmination of a four-phase design competition conceived by San Diego architect James Brown that coincides with the 50th anniversary of Friendship Park, located at the westernmost end of the U.S.-Mexico border. The exhibit includes various responses to the challenge of creating a binational park accessible to people of both countries. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “A Night of Fun and Comedy” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature nationally syndicated cartoonist and humorist Steve Kelley. $25 for Community Center members; $35 for non-members. Capacity is limited. ljcommunitycenter.org/specialevents

Galas & events

• Gelson’s presents “An Online Tasting with House of Smith” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. The event will feature wines by Charles Smith paired with a Gelson’s custom cheese and charcuterie plate. The wines are $32.99 and $36.99; the cheese plate is $24.99. All are available for pickup Aug. 25-26 from Gelson’s markets in Pacific Beach, Del Mar or Carlsbad. gelsons.com/houseofsmith

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆