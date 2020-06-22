Community Calendar: La Jolla happenings June 25 to July 2
Sunday, June 28
• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, June 29
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches Inc. meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com
Thursday, July 2
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
