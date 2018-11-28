La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Nov. 29

Holiday Bargains

St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church’s Christmas Bazaar runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 at 743 Prospect St. Find gently used decorations, collectibles, gift ideas, ornaments, clothing and more at bargain prices. Sunday, there will be popcorn for sale on the La Jolla Christmas Parade route. Strolling carolers will also perform Sunday from 12:30 p.m. sjbts.org

Thursday, Nov. 29

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. Muirlands Middle School, 1056 Nautilus St. lajollacluster.org

Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Open Mic night with pianist/guitarist Carlos Velasco and bassist Kevin Moraine, 7 p.m. Covo La Jolla Lounge, 1205 Prospect St. (858) 246-6721.

Music from Daniel Cervantes, 9:30 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.

Friday, Nov. 30

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tai Chi, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Music by dB Jukebox, 6 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Start-Biz Club meets, 10:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Dog adoption event with Aussie Rescue of San Diego, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ark Antiques, 7620 Girard Ave. (858) 459-7755.

Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon. La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

Book talk with “Mind Beyond Brain: Buddhism, Science, and the Paranormal” author and U.C. Berkeley neuroscientist David E. Presti, 7 p.m. D.G. Wills Books, 7461 Girard Ave. (858) 456-1800. dgwillsbooks.com

Sunday, Dec. 2

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

Torrey Pines Elementary School Turkey Trot 5K/1-mile fun run, 9 a.m. UCSD campus, meet at Stonehenge sculpture south of Galbraith Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Scholars Drive South). Registration $50 with discounts. tpesfoundation.org/5K-Fun-Run

La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Shakespeare reading with snacks, “Tea with the Bard,” 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Sat Nam Rasayan, meditation-based healing practice, 3 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831.

La Jolla Shores meditation group meets, 5 p.m. Location given upon RSVP: (858) 200-5096. ellenoneness@icloud.com

Monday, Dec. 3

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Laughter Wellness, 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Soroptimist of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m. Location upon RSVP (858) 337-8090. soroptimistlj.org

Seaside Quilt Guild monthly gathering, 6:30 p.m. Soledad Club, 5050 Soledad Road. $5. lois.c.heath@att.net

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com