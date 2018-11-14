La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Nov. 15

Gobble Gobble
The annual and audible UC San Diego tradition of its Turkey Calling Show is noon, Wednesday Nov. 21 Seuss Room, Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Library Walk). Learn turkey-calling techniques and participate in an old-school radio broadcast filled with music and stories. Free! (858) 822-5758. spaulson@ucsd.edu
Thursday, Nov. 15
Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
American Legion, Post 275 meets, 11:30 a.m. Hennessy’s Tavern, 7811 Herschel Ave. 20 percent discount for veterans. RSVP: (619) 572-1022. payneking@earthlink.net
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org
Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
Open Mic night with pianist and guitarist Carlos Velasco and bassist Kevin Moraine, 7 p.m. Covo La Jolla Lounge, 1205 Prospect St. (858) 246-6721.
Concert, Mike Myrdal, 7:30 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.
Friday, Nov. 16
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Big Science for Little People: Adventurous Architects, 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Current events talk, 10:30 a.m. Braille Institute, 4555 Executive Drive. (858) 452-1111.
Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Tai Chi, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org
Concert, Slower, 9:30 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.
Saturday, Nov. 17
Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com
Ikebana flower arranging, 9:30 a.m. advanced, 11:30 beginner/intermediate, Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.
Informed Prostate Cancer Support Group meets, 10 a.m. Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Center Auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure. ipcsg.org
American Association of University Women meets 10 a.m. Mt. La Jolla Clubhouse, 5490 Caminito Herminia. Molly McClain will discuss her book “Ellen Browning Scripps: New Money and American Philanthropy.” (858) 454-6214.
Dog adoption event with Operation Greyhound, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ark Antiques, 7620 Girard Ave. (858) 459-7755.
Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon. La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.
Concert, Josh Brown, 6 p.m. Beaumont’s Eatery, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.
Sunday, Nov. 18
La Jolla Open Aire farmers market, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.
La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts, 2 Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Shores meditation group meets, 4 p.m. Location given upon RSVP: (858) 200-5096. ellenoneness@icloud.com
Monday, Nov. 19
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Laughter Wellness, 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets, 11 a.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. bit.ly/planningagendas
Athenaeum mini-concert, Quartet Nouveau, noon, Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. ljathenaeum.org/mini-concerts
Chair Yoga, 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets, 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
La Jolla Traffic & Transportation advisory group meets, 4 p.m. (rescheduled from Nov. 21), Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. manana@san.rr.com
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Garden Club 50th anniversary meeting, 1 p.m. La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. lajollagardenclub.org
Development Permit Review Committee meets, 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
Ballroom Dance Club meets, 6 p.m. Soledad Club, 5050 Soledad Road. Dancing to a live band and dinner included, $60 per couple. Couples may attend two dances as guests, then will be encouraged to become members. (703) 505-9654.
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Soroptimist International of La Jolla breakfast meeting, 7:15 a.m. The Shores Restaurant, 8110 Camino Del Oro. First two meetings complimentary, then $16. (858) 454-9156. soroptimistlj@gmail.com
Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Rise and Shine exercise class with meditation (for all ages), 9 a.m. St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. $5, free childcare. (858) 459-3421.
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com
Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Alzheimer Caregiver Support meets, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-3745
Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Toastmasters meets, 6 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Thursday, Nov. 22
Thanksgiving Day
Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Did we miss listing your community event?
E-mail information to: ashleym@lajollalight.com
The deadline is noon, Thursday for publication in the following Thursday edition. Questions? Call Ashley Mackin-Solomon at (858) 875-5957.