La Jolla Light Community Calendar: May 9

Why not Enjoya La Jolla?

Enjoy street performers, in-store refreshments, exclusive shopping deals, hands-on activities and more at the inaugural Second Saturday ‘Enjoya La Jolla,’ event sponsored by the La Jolla Village Merchants Association, 3-7 p.m. May 11 throughout The Village. Pick up a ‘shopping passport’ at National Geographic Fine Art Galleries, 1205 Prospect St. and visit participating businesses. lajollabythesea.com

Thursday, May 9

La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Keller Williams, 7817 Ivanhoe Ave. Appointments and donor requirements: sandiegobloodbank.org or 1 (800) 469-7322.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

UCSD Blood Bash drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 9500 Gilman Drive. Appointments and donor requirements: 1 (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. docent-guided tour of the more than 25 pieceson the campus of Scripps La Jolla. RSVP: (858) 626-6994.

La Jolla Bar Association meets, noon, Manhattan Restaurant, Empress Hotel, 7766 Fay Ave. David C. Carr on “New Rules on Competence and Communication.” No guest charge, $50 annual membership. (858) 551-2440.

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454-1444.

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Friday, May 10

Shopping event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kate Spade, 7931 Girard Ave. 20 percent of proceeds go to La Patronas. RSVP: (848) 454-2548. lajolla@katespade.com

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Coffee Around Town with La Jolla Newcomers, 10 a.m. Pannikin coffee house, 7467 Girard Ave. If you have moved to or within the 92037 zip code in the last three years, this is a great way to meet people.

UCSD Blood Bash drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 9500 Gilman Drive. 1 (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

La Jolla Christian Women luncheon, “Spring Tea,” 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Lutheran Church, 7111 La Jolla Blvd. RSVP: (928) 208-0206

Film Noir screening, “Notorious” from Alfred Hitchcock, stars Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Musical Revue, Robin Young as Patsy Cline, 3 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (602) 999-4106.

French Film Screening, “Back to Burgundy,” with English sub-titles, 7:30 p.m. San Diego French-American School, 6550 Soledad Mountain Road. $9. sdfrenchfilmclub@gmail.com

Saturday, May 11

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Global studies symposium, “Interrogating Early Modern Empire: Look back over the past, with its changing empires that rose and fell, and you can foresee the future, too,” 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lecture Hall 15-A West Village Building, UCSD campus, 9500 Gilman Drive

Ikebana flower arranging, 9:30 a.m. advanced, 11:30 a.m. beginner/intermediate. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Art classes for adults, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Chinese cultural talk, “When the very last ‘comfort woman’ dies,” 1:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 459-7313. aphafic.org

Violin and Piano concert with Saki Nishimura and Yukino Oi, 4:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Sunday, May 12

Mother’s Day

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

Piano Trio Concert, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

World Tea Enthusiasts meet, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, May 13

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Planned District Ordinance committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, May 14

Watercolor painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. (858) 775-1083.

La Jolla Coastal Access & Parking Board meets, 9:30 a.m. Marengo Morton Architects, 7724 Girard Ave., second floor. lajollacpa.org/cap.html

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org