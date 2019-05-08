La Jolla Light Community Calendar: May 9

Why not Enjoya La Jolla?
Enjoy street performers, in-store refreshments, exclusive shopping deals, hands-on activities and more at the inaugural Second Saturday ‘Enjoya La Jolla,’ event sponsored by the La Jolla Village Merchants Association, 3-7 p.m. May 11 throughout The Village. Pick up a ‘shopping passport’ at National Geographic Fine Art Galleries, 1205 Prospect St. and visit participating businesses. lajollabythesea.com
Thursday, May 9
La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Keller Williams, 7817 Ivanhoe Ave. Appointments and donor requirements: sandiegobloodbank.org or 1 (800) 469-7322.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
UCSD Blood Bash drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 9500 Gilman Drive. Appointments and donor requirements: 1 (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.
Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. docent-guided tour of the more than 25 pieceson the campus of Scripps La Jolla. RSVP: (858) 626-6994.
La Jolla Bar Association meets, noon, Manhattan Restaurant, Empress Hotel, 7766 Fay Ave. David C. Carr on “New Rules on Competence and Communication.” No guest charge, $50 annual membership. (858) 551-2440.
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454-1444.
Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
Friday, May 10
Shopping event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kate Spade, 7931 Girard Ave. 20 percent of proceeds go to La Patronas. RSVP: (848) 454-2548. lajolla@katespade.com
Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.
Coffee Around Town with La Jolla Newcomers, 10 a.m. Pannikin coffee house, 7467 Girard Ave. If you have moved to or within the 92037 zip code in the last three years, this is a great way to meet people.
UCSD Blood Bash drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 9500 Gilman Drive. 1 (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org
La Jolla Christian Women luncheon, “Spring Tea,” 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Lutheran Church, 7111 La Jolla Blvd. RSVP: (928) 208-0206
Film Noir screening, “Notorious” from Alfred Hitchcock, stars Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Musical Revue, Robin Young as Patsy Cline, 3 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (602) 999-4106.
French Film Screening, “Back to Burgundy,” with English sub-titles, 7:30 p.m. San Diego French-American School, 6550 Soledad Mountain Road. $9. sdfrenchfilmclub@gmail.com
Saturday, May 11
Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com
Global studies symposium, “Interrogating Early Modern Empire: Look back over the past, with its changing empires that rose and fell, and you can foresee the future, too,” 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lecture Hall 15-A West Village Building, UCSD campus, 9500 Gilman Drive
Ikebana flower arranging, 9:30 a.m. advanced, 11:30 a.m. beginner/intermediate. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.
Art classes for adults, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Chinese cultural talk, “When the very last ‘comfort woman’ dies,” 1:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 459-7313. aphafic.org
Violin and Piano concert with Saki Nishimura and Yukino Oi, 4:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Sunday, May 12
Mother’s Day
La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.
Piano Trio Concert, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
World Tea Enthusiasts meet, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Monday, May 13
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Planned District Ordinance committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
Tuesday, May 14
Watercolor painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. (858) 775-1083.
La Jolla Coastal Access & Parking Board meets, 9:30 a.m. Marengo Morton Architects, 7724 Girard Ave., second floor. lajollacpa.org/cap.html
Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Development Permit Review committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
La Jolla Masonic Lodge Stated Meeting Dinner, 6:15 p.m. La Jolla Masonic Lodge, 5655 La Jolla Blvd. $16. RSVP: sandiegomasons.org
Health lecture, “Healthy Gut, Healthy You” by Drs. Garek Ng and Anna Feagan. 6:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 964-0441. biomedhealthcenter.com
Wednesday, May 15
Soroptimist International of La Jolla breakfast meeting, 7:15 a.m. The Shores Restaurant, 8110 Camino Del Oro. First two meetings complimentary, then $16. (858) 454-9156. soroptimistlj@gmail.com
Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com
Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Alzheimer Caregiver Support & Discussion Group meets, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-3745
Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
La Jolla Traffic & Transportation board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. manana@san.rr.com
Mind-Body workshop, “Move Smarter, Feel Better,” 6 p.m. PDG Health + Wellness Center, 909 Prospect St, Suite 290B. Learn more or reserve your seat: bit.ly/2HBTD3y
Men’s Club Dinner Forum, 6:30 p.m. Israeli political scientist Luba Levin-Banchik speaks. The program is open to all. $18 with RSVP, $20 without, deli buffet. cbisd.org
Thursday, May 16
La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. Muirlands Middle School, 1056 Nautilus St. lajollacluster.com
Children’s book event with “Lambslide” authors Ann Patchett and Robin Preiss Glasser, 5:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
