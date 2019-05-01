La Jolla Light Community Calendar: May 2

Town Hall Meeting on Mayors’s Budget
Following the release of San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget, a District 1 Community Budget Forum will be held 9:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 4 at La Jolla Village Community Center (adjacent to AMC movie theater), 8657 Via La Jolla Drive. Share your thoughts on the City services that matter most to you. RSVP requested by May 2: lfleming@sandiego.gov
Thursday, May 2
La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
Friday, May 3
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org
Saturday, May 4
Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com
Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.
Start-Biz Club meets, 10:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon. La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.
STEAM workshop, “Making Waves Tour,” 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Sunday, May 5
Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.
World Tea Enthusiasts meet, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Shakespeare reading, “Tea with the Bard,” 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Rejuvenation & Relaxation Clinic (Healing Art of the Yogis), 3 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. yogicmedicine.com
Monday, May 6
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Tuesday, May 7
Economic lecture, Jonathan Wright: “Economics Forecasts and Economic Policy,” 7:30 a.m. UC San Diego Faculty Club, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Muir Lane). (858) 534-9710. economics.ucsd.edu
Watercolor painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. (858) 775-1083.
Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Library Walk). 1 (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. BR Elementary School, 5371 La Jolla Hermosa. info@birdrockcc.org
San Diego Diplomacy Council workshop, “When Voices Meet,” 6 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Science lecture, “La Jolla Cove Microbial Diversity,” 6:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Wednesday, May 8
Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com
Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
La Jolla Village Merchant’s Association meets, 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. info@lajollabythesea.com
La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6:30 p.m. Scripps Institute of Oceanography, Building T-29, 8840 Biological Grade. ljsa.org@gmail.com
American Cetacean Society meets, 7 p.m. Douglas Krause: “Leopard seals in focus: Drone photogrammetry provides new perspective on the ecology of an apex predator.” Sumner Auditorium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, near Kennel Way and Paseo Grande. sd-info@acsonline.org
Thursday, May 9
La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.
Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. Docent-guided tour of the more than 25 pieces on the campus of Scripps La Jolla. RSVP: (858) 626-6994.
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454-1444.
Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
