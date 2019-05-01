La Jolla Light Community Calendar: May 2

Town Hall Meeting on Mayors’s Budget

Following the release of San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget, a District 1 Community Budget Forum will be held 9:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 4 at La Jolla Village Community Center (adjacent to AMC movie theater), 8657 Via La Jolla Drive. Share your thoughts on the City services that matter most to you. RSVP requested by May 2: lfleming@sandiego.gov

Thursday, May 2

La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Friday, May 3

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Saturday, May 4

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Start-Biz Club meets, 10:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon. La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

STEAM workshop, “Making Waves Tour,” 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Sunday, May 5

Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

World Tea Enthusiasts meet, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Shakespeare reading, “Tea with the Bard,” 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Rejuvenation & Relaxation Clinic (Healing Art of the Yogis), 3 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. yogicmedicine.com

Monday, May 6

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tuesday, May 7

Economic lecture, Jonathan Wright: “Economics Forecasts and Economic Policy,” 7:30 a.m. UC San Diego Faculty Club, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Muir Lane). (858) 534-9710. economics.ucsd.edu

Watercolor painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. (858) 775-1083.

Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Library Walk). 1 (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. BR Elementary School, 5371 La Jolla Hermosa. info@birdrockcc.org

San Diego Diplomacy Council workshop, “When Voices Meet,” 6 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Science lecture, “La Jolla Cove Microbial Diversity,” 6:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Wednesday, May 8

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com

Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org