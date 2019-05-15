La Jolla Light Community Calendar: May 16

Secret Garden Tour, Saturday

La Jolla Historical Society will host its annual garden tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 18 with six new sites, musicians, artists and a shopping boutique. Check-in at Wisteria Cottage, 780 Prospect St. for map and admission stamp. Tickets are $50 for the self-guided tour, $150 for the Platinum tour, which includes 9 a.m. brunch, bus and docents. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org

Thursday, May 16

La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m. Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. Muirlands Middle School, 1056 Nautilus St. lajollacluster.com

Children’s book event with “Lambslide” authors Ann Patchett and Robin Preiss Glasser, 5:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900. pdghealth.com

Friday, May 17

Big Science for Little People, “World of Worms,” 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Family Movie Night, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” screens, starring Gene Wilder; 5 p.m. La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. Popcorn, soft drinks provided, but feel free to bring your own snacks, lawn or beach chair.

Saturday, May 18

Full Moon!

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring a bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Ikebana flower arranging, 9:30 a.m. advanced, 11:30 a.m. beginner/intermediate. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Informed Prostate Cancer Support Group meets, 10 a.m. Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Center Auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure. Patients and loved ones welcome. ipcsg.org

Dog adoption event with Operation Greyhound, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ark Antiques, 7620 Girard Ave. (858) 459-7755.

Trauma Awareness Expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn about the impact of distracted and impaired driving, drowning and fall prevention, helmet safety, and proper infant and child car seat installation techniques. Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, 9888 Genesee Ave. (800) 727-4777. scrippshealth.org

Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon. La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

Friendship gardeners of Del Mar, 1 p.m. Hudson Elliot, California-certified nursery professional from Armstrong Garden Centers on “Plant diseases and harmful insects.” Del Mar location upon RSVP: (858) 755-6570.

Biology workshop, “You vs. the World: Your immune system,” 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Concert, guitarist Fred Benedetti and pianist Nancy Coto will perform Concierto de Aranjuez and other favorites, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road. Tickets $5-$10 at the door (858) 248-9300.

Sunday, May 19

Blood Drive, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. Appointments and donor requirements: (800)469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter. (858) 454-1699.

La Jolla Democratic Club meets, 2 p.m. Community Room next to the AMC La Jolla 12 Theatre, La Jolla Village Square, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive. (858 ) 450-5343. ljdems@gmail.com

World Tea Enthusiasts meet, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, May 20

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets, 11 a.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. bit.ly/planningagendas

La Jolla Pen Women meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Matinee Monday, “Double Indemnity” (1944) screens, directed by Billy Wilder, 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.