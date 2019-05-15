La Jolla Light Community Calendar: May 16

Secret Garden Tour, Saturday
La Jolla Historical Society will host its annual garden tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 18 with six new sites, musicians, artists and a shopping boutique. Check-in at Wisteria Cottage, 780 Prospect St. for map and admission stamp. Tickets are $50 for the self-guided tour, $150 for the Platinum tour, which includes 9 a.m. brunch, bus and docents. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org
Thursday, May 16
La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m. Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. Muirlands Middle School, 1056 Nautilus St. lajollacluster.com
Children’s book event with “Lambslide” authors Ann Patchett and Robin Preiss Glasser, 5:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900. pdghealth.com
Friday, May 17
Big Science for Little People, “World of Worms,” 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org
Family Movie Night, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” screens, starring Gene Wilder; 5 p.m. La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. Popcorn, soft drinks provided, but feel free to bring your own snacks, lawn or beach chair.
Saturday, May 18
Full Moon!
Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring a bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com
Ikebana flower arranging, 9:30 a.m. advanced, 11:30 a.m. beginner/intermediate. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.
Informed Prostate Cancer Support Group meets, 10 a.m. Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Center Auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure. Patients and loved ones welcome. ipcsg.org
Dog adoption event with Operation Greyhound, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ark Antiques, 7620 Girard Ave. (858) 459-7755.
Trauma Awareness Expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn about the impact of distracted and impaired driving, drowning and fall prevention, helmet safety, and proper infant and child car seat installation techniques. Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, 9888 Genesee Ave. (800) 727-4777. scrippshealth.org
Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon. La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.
Friendship gardeners of Del Mar, 1 p.m. Hudson Elliot, California-certified nursery professional from Armstrong Garden Centers on “Plant diseases and harmful insects.” Del Mar location upon RSVP: (858) 755-6570.
Biology workshop, “You vs. the World: Your immune system,” 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Concert, guitarist Fred Benedetti and pianist Nancy Coto will perform Concierto de Aranjuez and other favorites, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road. Tickets $5-$10 at the door (858) 248-9300.
Sunday, May 19
Blood Drive, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. Appointments and donor requirements: (800)469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter. (858) 454-1699.
La Jolla Democratic Club meets, 2 p.m. Community Room next to the AMC La Jolla 12 Theatre, La Jolla Village Square, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive. (858 ) 450-5343. ljdems@gmail.com
World Tea Enthusiasts meet, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Monday, May 20
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets, 11 a.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. bit.ly/planningagendas
La Jolla Pen Women meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Matinee Monday, “Double Indemnity” (1944) screens, directed by Billy Wilder, 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.
La Jolla Parks & Beaches, Inc. meets (rescheduled for the Memorial Day holiday), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. lajollaparksbeaches.org
La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets, 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
Tuesday, May 21
BNI (Business Network International) meets, 7 a.m. The LOT, 7611 Fay Ave. RSVP: (760) 212-2717.
Watercolor painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. Lawrence Family JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. (858) 775-1083.
Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
Mind-body fitness for adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Garden Club scholarship luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Location upon RSVP: lajollagardenclub.org
3D design workshop, 3:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
Ballroom Dance Club meets, 6 p.m. Soledad Club, 5050 Soledad Road. Band music and dinner included, $60 per couple. Couples may attend two dances as guests, then invited to become members. (703) 505-9654.
Wednesday, May 22
Soroptimist of La Jolla meets, 7:15 a.m. La Jolla Shores Hotel restaurant, 8110 Camino del Oro. First two meetings free. (858) 337-8090. soroptimistlj.org
Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com
Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
La Jolla Recreation Advisory Group meets, 5 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.
Mind-Body workshop, “Move Smarter, Feel Better,” 7 p.m. PDG Health + Wellness Center, 909 Prospect St, Suite 290B. Reserve a seat: http://bit.ly/2HBTD3y
Thursday, May 23
La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Health lecture, “Seasons of a Woman’s Life,” 5:30 p.m. reception, 6 p.m. lecture. Pacific Pearl Drs. Moira Fitzpatrick, Natiya Guin and Shyamia Stone, Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. RSVP: (858) 459-0831.
Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
