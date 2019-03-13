La Jolla Light Community Calendar: March 14

Movie Fundraiser

The Lot La Jolla will host Las Patronas Day on Friday, March 15 with 20 percent of food, drinks, gift card and movie ticket purchases going to support the work of the philanthropy group. The Lot is at 7611 Fay Ave. laspatronas.org

Thursday, March 14

Sunrise Rotary of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. Docent-guided tour of the more than 25 pieces on the campus of Scripps La Jolla. RSVP: (858) 626-6994.

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. Muirlands Middle School, 1056 Nautilus St. lajollacluster.com

La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444.

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. (858) 459-5900.

Friday, March 15

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Big Science for Little People, “Young Engineers,” 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Visual Literature pop-up show, “Out of Lines,” 3 p.m. Students from UC San Diego’s Literature department’s MFA in Writing and Visual Arts presentation, including comic books, artist books, paintings and textual experiments. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Robin Henkel Blues Trio, rock ‘n’ roll dance night, 7:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $10. (858) 459-0831.

Saturday, March 16

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

American Association of University Women meets, 10 a.m. at the Mt. La Jolla Clubhouse, 5490 Caminito Herminia. Docent Joan Adamo’s highlights of the Torrey Pine State Natural Reserve. (858) 454-6214.

Informed Prostate Cancer Support Group meets, 10 a.m. Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Center Auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure. Patients and loved ones welcome. ipcsg.org

Dog adoption event with Operation Greyhound, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ark Antiques, 7620 Girard Ave. (858) 459-7755.

Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon. La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657

Harbor Seal “talk and walk,” 2 p.m. Learn about the life cycle of the harbor seals and a walk to Casa Beach to view the new pups with docents of the Sierra Club Seal Society. Mangelsen Nature Gallery, 7916 Girard Ave. (858) 551-9553.

Sunday, March 17

Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

St. Patrick’s Day Movie Matinee film screening, “The Quiet Man” (1952), 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.

Monday, March 18

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Laughter wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. bit.ly/planningagendas

La Jolla Pen Women meet, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Matinee Monday film screening, Woody Allen’s “Broadway Danny Rose” (1984), 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.

La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, March 19

Watercolor painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. (858) 775-1083.

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com