La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Jan. 17

‘Angst’ Screens

La Jolla Cluster Association will present a screening and panel discussion of the film ‘Angst,’ 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 in the La Jolla High School auditorium, 750 Nautilus St. The documentary includes interviews with kids, teens, educators, experts, parents and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, to help people identify and understand the symptoms of anxiety, and encourage them to reach out for help when needed. Tickets: $10, free for teachers. Film recommended for students over age 10. Tickets here

Thursday, Jan. 17

Sunrise Rotary of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Movie Matinee film screening, “Hail the Conquering Hero” (1944), 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Live music, Mark Fisher, 7:30 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.

Friday, Jan. 18

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Big Science for Little People, “Nature Self-Portraits,” 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tai Chi, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Live music, It’s Never 2L8, 9 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Informed Prostate Cancer Support Group meets, 10 a.m. Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Center Auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure. ipcsg.org

Dog adoption event with Operation Greyhound, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ark Antiques, 7620 Girard Ave. (858) 459-7755.

Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon, Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

Harbor seal pupping season presentation, videos, slideshow lecture and Q&A, 1 p.m. Mangelsen Images of Nature Gallery, 7916 Girard Ave. lajollaharborseals.net

Sunday, Jan. 20

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, Jan. 21

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Chair Yoga, 1:30 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Tuesday, Jan. 22

La Jolla Business Network International (BNI) meets, 7 a.m. The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Free to attend, breakfast for purchase. BNI is one of the world’s largest business networking and referral organizations. RSVP requirement: joy@luxurysocalrealty.com

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. lora.fisher@usbank.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets, 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Soroptimist International of La Jolla breakfast meeting, 7:15 a.m. The Shores Restaurant, 8110 Camino Del Oro. First two meetings complimentary, then $16. (858) 454-9156. soroptimistlj@gmail.com

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com